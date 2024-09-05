11 Gorgeous Target Bedding Picks To Cozy Up Your Room For Fall
Once those light, night breezes start to hit, there's nothing I look forward to more than picking out seasonal decor. Call me crazy, but as soon as there's even a mild breeze I'm picking up everything pumpkin-themed, all the maple scented candles, and as much cozy bedding as possible. And where else do you go for seasonal items other than Target? It's the spot to find all things autumnal, all at once.
As I do every September, I started browsing Target's home section, and I found the most perfect autumnal comforters that I know you'll just love! So, let's switch out your used, old comforters and replace them with new, and perfectly seasonal ones that will get you right into the fall spirit! Keep reading to see all of our faves!
Orange Gingham Comforter
I don't think you could get any more fall than this perfect, orange gingham set. It comes with a comforter and two cute, matching shams to go along with it. If this cozy bedding doesn't get you right into the fall spirit, then I don't know what will! BRB, adding this one to my cart right away.
Chenille Comforter Set
I have been obsessing over all things boucle lately, and I think this chenille comforter definitely fits that bill. It looks exactly like boucle couches that can't stop eyeing lately, and I have to say...I'm obsessed. The texture and color are so appealing for the fall season. It's giving all the soft and cozy goodness!
Boho Reversible Comforter
Cottagecore has entered the chat with this green, floral design! The cool thing about this whimsical set? It's reversible! So, if you ever get tired of the design, you can simply flip it over, and you have a brand new comforter! We love the versatility!
Cross Stitch Bedspread
For some reason, I end up always going for comforters that have a bit of texture. I just love how cozy they feel, while also adding a fun, unique vibe to the room. This cross stitch comforter has an amazing feel — and it's also massive! This bedding will definitely keep you warm and cozy during the fall and winter months.
Micro Texture Comforter
When it comes to this bedding, you're getting a FANTASTIC deal. It includes: 1 comforter, 2 decorative pillows, 2 Euro shams, 2 pillowcases, 2 pillow shams, 1 flat sheet, 1 fitted sheet, and 1 bedskirt. Isn't that insane?! You're getting so many items for only $80. Now that's something I can get into — especially when it's in this moody green.
Green Floral Set
This dreamy bedding set is giving me all the whimsical, fairy princess vibes — and I love that for fall! It reminds me of greenery, and the change of seasons (which makes it perfect for this roundup). The set comes with a comforter and two shams, as well! I love a multi-pack deal!
Cotton Voile Quilt
Quilts are really durable and thick, so they help trap in the heat to make sure you're extra warm on any of those chillier nights! I love the simple, autumnal pattern here that feels so perfect for the season, but could honestly still work all year round if you need it to.
Chenille Green Comforter Set
This shade of green is a nice alternative to your typical fall colors like deep reds, burnt oranges, or mustard yellows. This hue gives your room a warm, mild, comforting feel that's perfect for those fall nights where you just wanna cozy up with a book and call it a day. I also tend to lean more towards these color palettes, because they pair really well with a variety of styles and woods that may be in your bedroom.
Threshold Merrow Stitch Comforter
I can practically smell the pumpkin spiced candle that I would light on my bedside table right next to this beauty. The rustic, orange color matched with the white trim is just what you need this autumn. I love how simple and elegant this bedding is, ensuring it will last for seasons to come. Pull out this timeless Target bedding year after year to spruce up your space!
Heather Stripe Comforter
Lighter colors aren't just for spring and summer! If you're more of a simple gal, then this bedding could be a great new addition to your room. The gauzy feel is so cozy to wrap up in, while still adding some added texture to your space for an interesting visual element. If you get this one, then throw in some fall-themed pillows to add a bit of fun to the otherwise simple, and all-season design!
Voile Althea Quilt
This one is giving me all the Secret Garden vibes with the florals and butterflies scattering the print. Its vintage design gives this bedding a timeless look that will have people asking you where you thrifted — or inherited it — from! But alas, it was from Target. Grab this one fast, because I have a feeling this cute option will sell out ASAP!
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.