12 Cozy Amazon Fall Decor Finds Under $40
We're on the brink of September, meaning my fall nesting era has officially begun. In the vein of making my home as cozy as humanly possible this year, I'm scrolling endlessly through Amazon's epic selection of fall decor. From cheerful doormats to comfy couch decorations, they've truly got it all – and more. I'm talking pumpkins, leaves, warm color palettes, and the like. These 12 Amazon fall decor finds are so worthy of earning a spot at your place, plus they're all under $40! Score! Grab your PSL and scroll on to shop for the picks that'll totally transform your space.
Amazon
Bedsure Sherpa Throw Blanket
Is it really even fall if you don't cozy up with a soft blanket, some warm tea, and your fave cozy book? Snuggle up comfortably this season with this plush 50x60 inch reversible blanket. It comes in the perfect autumnal orange color to pair with the time of year. It's def gonna tag along wherever you go at home, from the couch to the bed.
Amazon
Fall Wreath
This seasonal wreath feels perfectly balanced with plenty of multicolor leaves, tiny pumpkins, pinecones, and faux berries. The best part is it's only $37, and you don't have to do any of the work putting it together. Simply hang it on your front door and get ready to relish in the fall season.
Amazon
Pumpkin Neon Sign
Once the sun goes down, it's time to switch on all the ambient lights in your home. No big lights here, please. This pumpkin-shaped neon sign incorporates tons of cozy warm light, and it's a great affordable ($11!) piece to pick up to last your home decor game well into Halloween.
Amazon
Bsicpro Bathroom Rug
Bathroom decor can be hard to transition across seasons, especially since you don't want to cheese the space up too much with endless pumpkins. This autumnal-colored rug is an ideal swap for your regular decor and doesn't feel overly themed, either! It earns major points for being made of super-soft chenille.
Amazon
Luvadian Fall Poster
The bird! The acorns! The mushrooms! This poster's illustration is way too adorable. It will instantly fall-ify your space for just $14. If this pattern isn't quite your vibe, there are a few more fall ones to pick from for the same price.
Amazon
Miulee Rust Pillow Covers
Rust orange is fall's BFF, especially when it comes to fall decor. I love the varied stripes on these 18x18-inch pillow covers. They could be a great pick-up for your space if your sofa or bedspread craves a bit more texture. This duo is crafted from soft corduroy to make lazing around all the more comfortable.
Amazon
12-Pack Artificial Pumpkins
Grab this dozen of pumpkins to sprinkle around the house in your own arrangement. Get creative with 'em! I would personally put a few on top of my fridge, one on my desk, and a few others on my bookshelf. This 12-pack goes for just $16, so if you had to make one single fall decor purchase, I think this is the smartest (and cutest) way to go to really fall-ify your home.
Amazon
Huminbo Boho Flowers
As much as designing your own floral arrangement is, that activity actually requires leaving the house (gasp!), and even then, your bouquet will wilt over time. With this artificial floral bundle, you don't have to worry about either of those things. There's a great variety between stems, plus you could creatively break up the bundle to decorate across several rooms at home.
Amazon
Homemory Grey Glass Flameless Candles
Remember what I said about the big light? Warm, cozy lights for fall only. This trio of remote-controlled flameless candles emits some really relaxing light to help you wind down at the end of a fall day with a warm hot chocolate in your hand. I can see it now! You get three candles for just $26, which is a total steal in my humble opinion.
Amazon
Gagec Fall Welcome Door Mat
Fall truly is the best season, and this cheerful door mat highlights the greatest parts of this time of year perfectly. Pumpkin spice lattes! Falling leaves! Football! This mat is lined with non-slip recycled rubber underneath, so it won't slip when stepped on. The stain resistant polyester material up top is easy to clean, too. Upgrade for just $24.
Amazon
2-Pack Lighted Fall Trees
These tiny trees would be so cute as centerpieces for a fall-themed dinner party. They come complete with LED light bulbs that emit the coziest light, plus the branches are adjustable to help you achieve the look you're going for. You get 2 trees for $30.
Amazon
Plush Pumpkin Pillows
These pumpkin pillows are getting added to my cart expeditiously. You can purchase this white + brown combo, or opt for orange + brown or white + yellow. Each plush pillow is super soft to the touch and measures about 11x9.5 inches. So cozy!
Shop more fun fall finds on our Amazon storefront!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- New IKEA Fall Decor Is Here & Perfect For Starting Spooky Season Early ›
- Make This Super Easy Hummus Recipe The Next Time You Need Some Dip On Your Chip ›
- I Tried Starbucks’ New Boba Drinks – Here’s My Brutally Honest Review ›
- These Under-$10 Target Fall Decor Finds Are Shockingly Cute ›
- This Ninja Espresso Machine Is Replacing My Daily Starbucks Visits ›
- I Tried Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream, And I’m Never Going Back To Another Moisturizer ›
- 13 Cute Amazon Kitchen Finds That Make Cooking Way More Fun ›
- 10 Cozy Amazon Sweaters Perfect For Fall Layering ›
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.