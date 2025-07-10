Scroll on to shop my 13 go-to Amazon travel essentials, from practical pieces of luggage to life-changing in-flight items.

I would call myself an avid traveler — I try to go out of the country at least once a year. And since I'm such a frequent flyer,essentials are more than nice-to-haves! I've learned quite a few hard lessons about what I do and do not need when it comes to traveling . Instead of over-packing or forgetting essentials, keep reading for all of my Amazon favorites that will make all your travels — including those pesky 15+ hour— a breeze.

Amazon Samsonite Freeform Hardside Carryon I've tried all the cute and adorable luggage on the market, but it always ends up getting scuffed, making me a target for theft (this actually happened), or just being flat out impractical. So – I am a practical travel girly now. This suitcase does the job, plus it comes in a ton of colors. It fits all of my stuff, has a sturdy lock, and rolls smoothly.

Amazon Veken Packing Cube Set Take this from the girl who plans her entire suitcase packing list two weeks out: I'm a ride-or-die packing cube girl. They genuinely save the day !The worst thing in the world when traveling is having t-shirts, dresses, and a million things flying around your suitcase that you can't see clearly. These packing cubes not only help divvy up my outfits into certain categories, but they also really condense my larger items like dresses that are hard to pressure down into the suitcase. Love these!

Amazon Mrsdry Travel Size Bottles I have extremely sensitive skin, so I typically can't use the products that hotels or Airbnbs set out. To prevent any breakouts or rashes on my trips, I use these travel-sized containers that allow me to bring my own shampoos and lotions to make sure I will be good to go on my trip! They're so handy, and only $8... basically a no-brainer buy!

Amazon Eachy Travel Makeup Bag There's no greater annoyance than having to sift through your makeup and skincare bag for a single product because your bag is disorganized. I love this $20 (was $29) bag because it sits flat and wide, so that you can actually see everything that's inside it! It's genuinely a life-saver for traveling, especially when I'm in a rush.

Amazon Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler This is an essential, because who wants to pay $10 for a single bottle of airport water? This Stanley tumbler will keep your water cold – and save you from spending extra. Beyond your time at the terminal, this bottle is easy to tow around on your travels, thanks to the easy-to-hold handle and leak-resistant lid.

Amazon JBL Tune Bluetooth Headphones For all of your in-flight movie-watching and music-listening, these headphones are affordable and so, so good! I always take these JBLs with me when flying to keep myself entertained.

Amazon Apple AirTag When I was in Italy, an airline tried to say that they lost my luggage – but I could clearly see the AirTag located in the airport. So, I snuck to the room where I could clearly see my bag and grabbed it... maybe not my smartest idea, but at least I got my luggage! These are a must when traveling!

Amazon Charmast Portable Charger A portable charger is an essential for charging on-the-go, and this one will charge almost anything. I always end up using these so much when traveling because I'm out and about for such long periods of time. Definitely a need!

Amazon Autemtek Selfie Stick Tripod Whenever I'm traveling, I always end up having the same dilemma: only pictures of myself, and none of my husband or the other person I'm traveling with. Don't get me wrong: I love a good fit pic (it's the content creator in me), but I never end up getting group photos! So, I started packing this tripod so that I can take a pictures without bothering people who may not even take that good of a photo.

Amazon Kimiandy Inflatable Travel Air Pillow Funny story about this pillow: I bought it for a 13-hour flight to Paris, and when I was blowing it up my husband was so embarrassed because he thought it was silly and unnecessary. Fast forward three hours later, and he's fully knocked out and sleeping on it. So take it from us: this is an essential for long flights, especially when you need some shut-eye!

Amazon Airplane Foot Hammock You're going to think I'm crazy, but I promise you that this is an absolute plane essential! It simply hangs on your pull-out tray so you can put your feet up and feel way more comfy. Once you buy this, you won't be able to fly any other way. It takes so much pressure off of your neck, knees, and back and makes traveling so much more comfortable. I can't travel without it!

Amazon Glam Up Face Masks I hate to say it, but I am that traveler. I have to have face masks with me because they make me feel so moisturized and clean on stale, dry flights. Plus, they're very cooling, which is an added bonus!

Amazon Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Sprays I'm really weird about airport germs, and with more and more people traveling while sick, I like to be safe and have these sprayable hand sanitizers with me. They just help to get rid of bacteria and keep me feeling clean on a long flight!

