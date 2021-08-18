19 Free People Finds For A Free-Spirited Fall Wardrobe
Whether it's festival fashion or everyday wear you're looking for, Free People is THE place to find the latest trends with unique details. A recent peek at their new arrivals confirms this is still the case — in fact, it might be the only place you need to look for your wardrobe's standout pieces this fall. But because there are so many gorgeous pieces to choose from this season, we combed through the beloved boho retailer to find you the very best Free People picks for the end of summer and into fall.
Free People Bonnie Mini Dress ($128)
A fall floral mini dress is a staple for transitioning between seasons — pair with sandals now, and add a cardigan and booties later.
Daniela Sweater Midi Dress ($78)
Sweater dresses are another transitional piece that can be approached in a similar way. Come fall, simply layer with a denim or leather jacket.
H20 Polo Cardi ($98)
The ribbed polo top trend will serve you well this fall — wear it to work tucked into trousers and on the weekend with jeans or a silky skirt.
Tie Dye Utility Pant ($148)
When it comes to cool, printed pants, Free People has always been our one-stop shop. Find yourself wearing these every weekend.
Free People Meant To Be Blouse ($98)
Another beautiful fall floral print, this one is romantic enough for a date night, too.
Who Is She Mini Dress ($68)
Add a button up shirt and sneakers to make this bright mini dress work beyond the dance floor, too.
Ashby Blazer ($168)
'Tis the season for plaid blazers (and all the other cozy pieces that come with fall)! Whether you're dressing it up for the office or styling it over leggings, this warm gingham print will put you in the fall mood.
Emilie Blouse ($80)
Don't be fooled — ruffled collars look cool, not frumpy, when paired with vintage jeans.
The Ragged Priest Dad Jeans ($98)
Go even bolder this season with swirl-print pants, the latest cool-girl piece.
Ain't She A Beaut Midi Dress ($118)
This romantic midi dress can be styled for any dressy occasion this season (and comes in a few other colors to choose from).
Suki Platform Clogs ($168)
It's no longer sandal season, but it's not quite boot season: It's clog season.
Denson Cable Vest ($68)
We've never been more excited for Back To School season — hence why once-studious sweater vests are getting all the kids' attention.
Ain't Nothin' Like It Skort Set ($88)
Before cooler temps are here to stay, this beezy skort set will help you make the most of your last vacation and end-of-summer plans.
That's A Wrap Solid Maxi Skirt ($78)
Until crop-top season is over, try out the wrap-around trend with this gorgeous maxi skirt practically *made for* date nights.
Shayla Mini Dress ($128)
The ruched, button-up dress gets a fall upgrade with this pretty geometric print. Pair with knee-high boots for another retro nod.
Imogene Sweater Set ($128)
The assignment was Cozy Girl Fall, and this sweater set passed the test with flying colors (partially because it comes in several other hues).
FP Movement Adventure Awaits Fleece ($168)
A cozy-cool fleece windbreaker will help you get outdoors, even as temperatures begin to drop.
FP Movement Happiness Runs Square Neck Onesie ($90)
There's nothing like a curve-hugging onesie that will make you want to get up and move — for a yoga session, a dance class, or just a cup of coffee — so everyone can see how cute you look.
Free People Carmen Chain Clutch ($68)
Don't overlook Free People's accessories! From on-trend bags to affordable jewelry, sunglasses, and (ESPECIALLY) hair accessories, they're not to be missed (and neither is this chain-detail bucket bag).
