What To Toss, Keep, And Buy This Summer
As we all break out of hibernation and start to think about fashion beyond WFH athleisure, we asked a couple fashion pros from LIKEtoKNOW.it (LTK) what they're eyeing this season. LTK lets you shop looks and videos created by thousands of global influencers, stylists and tastemakers. Everything in LTK is 100% shoppable, so you can instantly purchase products across fashion, home, beauty and more. From the top five trends for on their list to how to wear them on your next Zoom call or road trip, join them (and us) for a little summer shopping spree below!
Jean Wang of @extra petite blog
What should you toss, keep, or buy after a year of lockdown?
Jean:
- Toss - I've been putting aside anything too restricting at the waistline. A year of lockdown helped me to better appreciate how many flattering and polished styles there are with a forgiving fit! It's a nice way to transition back to 'real clothes' after months of relying on leggings and sweats and is also helpful if your sizing has fluctuated.
- Keep - Stylish yet comfortable sneakers! Over the last year I've become a mom of two, including an energetic and adventurous toddler who keeps me on my toes. I've always been a fan of classic white sneakers but have really leaned into the practicality of comfortable shoes and love that there are several styles available that can really enhance an outfit.
- Buy - I've been loving vintage wash straight leg jeans! These have the perfect relaxed skinny fit with a slightly frayed hem. I've loved their versatility and have styled them for everything from a casual office look, to date night and comfortable mom on the go style.
What is your (official) IRL outfit debut and where you would go in it?
Jean: I'm looking forward to enjoying a New England summer and wearing swimwear! Last year we made it to the beach only once or twice so I'm hopeful that we'll have more beach days in our future this year.
Susie Wright of @susie.wright
What should you toss, keep, or buy after a year of lockdown?
Susie:
Toss: Tie dye - I'm over it!! Same with baggy sweatshirts and sweatpants. While they served a purpose, I hope to never wear them again!
Keep: favorite denim, joggers and white sneakers, of course. These are timeless pieces that will always have a place in my closet.
Buy: pretty dresses and vacation clothes like swimwear and stylish coverups. For all those events that were cancelled, we now finally have a few places to go … like a sunny vacation!
What is your (official) IRL outfit debut and where you would go in it?
Susie: Black dress with heels. So excited after a year of going nowhere to finally meet girlfriends for long wine lunches!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.