Blake Lively's Coral Swimsuit Is The Perfect Vacation Staple – Shop Her Exact Look Here
Blake Lively was just spotted living her best life vacationing in Capri, Italy donning the cutest one-piece swimsuit – in perhaps one of the most unexpected colors for the season!
Miss Blake took a break from filming A Simple Favor 2 to board a boat (jealous!) wearing a bold coral swimmie from Gooseberry Intimates – and I was immediately convinced 2024 is finally the year of one-piece swimsuits. Ugh, her power!
Unlike most celebrity style we're seeing these days, Blake's swimsuit is super easy to track down and is fairly accessible price-wise. Below, find all the details you need to know about Blake's one-and-done vacay look before you snag the ultimate swim staple for yourself.
Shop Blake Lively's One-Piece Swimsuit
Gooseberry Intimates One Piece in Coral
This $99 swimsuit from Gooseberry Intimates is downright flirty. Just look at that plunging neckline! The v-neck effect is overwhelmingly sultry and sexy, so there'll be no doubt that you'll feel confident AF every beach or pool day you wear it. No wonder celebs like Blake Lively, Sydney Sweeney, Kendall Jenner, and Vanessa Hudgens love it!
The bottom half of the suit boasts a cheeky cut with a playful high leg that adds a flattering elongating effect on your legs. Since it's specifically crafted to sculpt your figure, there are no annoying cups or inserts to mess with, plus the material is double-lined for additional peace of mind!
The suit comes in sizes XS-XL and is fitted with thin adjustable spaghetti straps so you can find your perfect fit. The solid color opens doors for endless styling possibilities, whether you wear it with a swimsuit cover-up to prep for the pool or with a flowy maxi skirt on dry land. You can also shop it in 14 other hues, from key lime green to royal blue.
With solid TLC, this Gooseberry Intimates swimsuit can last you years and years (and years). Now that's what I call a good investment. According to the brand, "each garment is hand dyed, cut and sewed to order," so you can get excited knowing this one-piece was made just for you.
More Must-Have Summer Suits From Gooseberry Intimates
Gooseberry Intimates One Piece Cutout Black
This luxe-looking black one-piece swimsuit is also made from figure-sculpting materials that hug you in in all the right places. Compared to Blake Lively's coral swimsuit, this one has a bit more coverage up top and on the bottom. The double-lined fabric swarms the entire suit with comfort and coverage, including the bust and the medium-coverage brief areas.
The exposed back and keyhole cutout in the front are sure to turn all heads toward you. The scoopneck suit flexes some sleek gold hardware: a ring in the front, and an adorable little tag on the back for added elegance.
This chic cutout piece comes in 6 other colors, so you're bound to land on one that fits your vibe the most. It's shoppable in sizes XS-XL for $99!
Gooseberry Intimates One Piece Tank Baby Pink
This one-piece is probably my favorite of them all. Sure, the square neckline feels less revealing up top, but the style is still super sexy with high legs and a cheeky brief cut. Plus, I just can't resist baby pink!
This pick is crafted with Gooseberry Intimates' signature double-lined fabric for added modesty (love it!), and it comes in especially handy for wearing lighter colors like this subtle pink.
The thin, adjustable straps don't feel intrusive, which is great for when you're strolling along the sand or dipping your toes in the pool. It comes in sizes XS-XL and 5 other eye-catching colors for $99.
Gooseberry Intimates Sculpting Top Rum + Bikini Bottom
This bikini top feels like it's inspired by vintage lingerie, and I'm very here for it! The seaming on the underwired bust is reminiscent of your classic balconette bra, except this suit flaunts a tad more coverage. You're easily able to find your perfect swimsuit fit with the help of adjustable straps and a back clasp closure.
The double-lined bottoms, on the other hand, aren't adjustable, but stretch accordingly to your shape. They are perfectly mid-rise and cheeky, with a flirty high-cut leg in tow. While I adore this rusty red color, this set also comes in black, white, royal blue, and baby pink.
This bikini is currently shoppable in sizes XS-L. The top is $55 and the bottoms are $45.
