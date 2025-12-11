Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Netflix's New Ice Skating Romance Show Is 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Meets 'Ice Princess'

By Chloe Williams​Dec 11, 2025
If you're like me, every year when winter comes, you have to watch Michelle Trachtenberg's Ice Princess. There's just something about the ice skating of it all that feels like the perfect way to spend a winter movie night. Well, there's a brand new Netflix show coming to the streamer in January, called Finding Her Edge, that is PERFECT for any Ice Princess lovers. Keep reading for the full rundown.

Here's everything you need to know about Finding Her Edge, coming to Netflix January 22, 2026.

Where can I watch Finding Her Edge?

finding her edge netflix

Netflix

Finding Her Edge is coming to Netflix on January 22, 2026.

“I’m thrilled to work with WildBrain to bring Jennifer Iacopelli’s wonderful novel to the screen, a story that celebrates the pursuit of excellence while exploring the highs and lows of Austen-inspired romance," showrunner Jeff Norton said in a press release.

“After 13 years in publishing and nearly a quarter of that somehow keeping the ultimate vague author secret, I finally get to announce that FINDING HER EDGE is going to be adapted for TV! All the figure skating drama you could want are coming to Netflix and Family Channel!” Jennifer Iacopelli said on X (via What's on Netflix).

What is Finding Her Edge about?

finding her edge netflix plot

Netflix

This Netflix show is about three sisters set to inherit their family's figure skating empire. Adriana (the middle daughter) is training with a new partner named Brayden for the World Championship competition. She finds herself still drawn to her old partner Freddie, but things get even more complicated when Adriana and Brayden pretend to be a couple to help her family's rink survive.

See what I mean about Ice Princess?! And with the love triangle of it all, it's also reminding me of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Who's in the Finding Her Edge cast?

finding her edge cast

Netflix

The Finding Her Edge cast includes:

  • Madelyn Keys as Adriana Russo
  • Cale Ambrozic as Brayden Elliot
  • Olly Atkins as Freddie O'Connell
  • Millie Davis as Riley Monroe
  • Alexandra Beaton as Elise Russo
  • Alice Malakhov as Maria Russo

How many episodes are there in Finding Her Edge?

Finding Her Edge episodes

Netflix

Finding Her Edge is set to have eight episodes.

When was Finding Her Edge filmed?

finding her edge filming

Netflix

Finding Her Edge was filmed from February to May 2025.

