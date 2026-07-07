Jennifer Garner's 'The Five-Star Weekend' Is This Summer's Dream Beach Watch

Jennifer Garner's The Five-Star Weekend drops June 9 on Peacock, and if you're an Elin Hilderbrand fan (or simply love a juicy coastal drama), this one's already earning a spot on your watchlist. There's something magical about an Elin Hilderbrand story. You arrive for the dreamy Nantucket beaches, breezy linen outfits, and oceanfront homes, then somehow find yourself unexpectedly crying over friendships, family dynamics, and women figuring out who they are in the second half of life. That's exactly why readers couldn't put down The Five-Star Weekend book.

Now Peacock is bringing the bestselling novel to life, and from the trailer, it looks like it has all the ingredients for the next can't-stop-talking-about streaming obsession. Sure, there are gorgeous coastal views and summer entertaining inspiration (love a good guest basket), but we also love anything Jennifer Garner and this is the perfect role for her right now.

Watch The Five-Star Weekend trailer!

The Trailer Promises Gorgeous Escapism With Plenty of Emotional Twists The Five Star Weekend trailer is exactly what we'd hoped for. It opens with breathtaking shots of Nantucket before quickly revealing that this isn't simply another glossy vacation series. There are tearful reunions. Heated confrontations. Romantic sparks. Family tension. Long-held secrets. Plenty of gorgeous dinner parties. And more than one moment that hints the weekend won't pan out quite as anyone expected.

Jennifer Garner Is Entering Her Best Era Yet Hollis Shaw’s Nantucket home is a masterclass in coastal design | Credit: Greg Gayne/Peacock For years, we've loved Jennifer Garner as the charming romantic lead. She made us believe in impossible love stories in 13 Going on 30. She balanced action and heart in Alias. She brought warmth to films like Juno, Love, Simon, and Yes Day. Even off-screen, she's built a reputation as one of Hollywood's most relatable moms and food lovers. The Five-Star Weekend feels familiar and relatable but also maybe a new era for Garner. Garner plays Hollis Shaw, a wildly successful cookbook author and lifestyle influencer whose carefully curated life is shattered after the sudden death of her husband. Desperate for connection, and unsure who she is without the life she'd built, she invites four women from completely different chapters of her life to spend a weekend together at her Nantucket home. It's a great premise that quickly turns into something much deeper. As old friendships collide, buried resentments surface, long-kept secrets come to light, and every guest is forced to examine the choices that brought her to this moment. It's emotional, complicated, funny, and refreshingly centered on women whose lives don't magically become simpler after 40. It seems like the perfect role for her life right now as she navigates dating after marriage. Instead of playing the lovable girlfriend or busy mom, she's leading an ensemble drama that lets her portray grief, vulnerability, resilience, and reinvention, all while remaining incredibly relatable.

Why Readers Fell in Love With 'The Five-Star Weekend' Amazon If you haven't read Elin Hilderbrand's bestseller yet, here's why people couldn't stop recommending it. At first glance, it feels like the ultimate beach read: gorgeous homes, incredible food, cocktails by the water, and a luxe girls' getaway. But underneath all that escapism is a thoughtful story about friendship, loss, forgiveness, motherhood, marriage, and the different versions of ourselves that emerge throughout life. The novel asks a deceptively simple question: Who would you invite if you could gather the five most important friends from every stage of your life? It's a premise that naturally sparks nostalgia, and plenty of emotional fireworks. Every woman arrives carrying her own expectations, regrets, and secrets, making the weekend far more transformative than anyone anticipated.

The TV Series Keeps What Fans Loved, While Expanding The Story The Five-Star Weekend – Watch on Peacock July 9, 2026 Greg Gayne/Peacock Book-to-screen adaptations often struggle to satisfy devoted readers. Thankfully, The Five-Star Weekend appears to understand what made the novel resonate in the first place. Rather than changing the central storyline, the series leans into it, expanding several supporting characters and giving each woman more room to shine across eight episodes. The stellar cast, including Regina Hall, Gemma Chan, Chloë Sevigny, D'Arcy Carden, and Timothy Olyphant, helps transform the weekend into an ensemble drama where everyone has something to hide...and something to heal from. If anything, television gives these intertwined relationships even more room to breathe than the novel could.

IMDB Summer television usually falls into one of two camps: light escapism or prestige drama.The Five-Star Weekend looks poised to deliver both. We'll be watching for the Nantucket scenery and staying for the emotional storytelling (immediately text our friends about after every episode). If you're looking for your next beach binge with substance, this one deserves a spot at the top of your summer watchlist!

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