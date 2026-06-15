Jennifer Garner’s Cozy Farmhouse Home Is Nancy Meyers-Coded

When you think of celebrity homes, you might picture sleek glass walls, infinity pools, and enough marble to tile a small country. But Jennifer Garner's custom-built farmhouse is something different — and that's exactly what makes it so charming.

The Five Star Weekend actress, 'Once Upon A Farm' entrepreneur, and proud daughter of a farmer from West Virginia set out to create a home that felt cozy, warm, and suitable for kids and pets. The result? A modern farmhouse that manages to feel very Nancy Meyers-coded, complete with dedicated baking station (It's Complicated) to a bathroom big enough to host a hair and makeup team (The Holiday, Something's Gotta Give).

Watch Jennifer Garner's AD tour!

Garner's home is filled with thoughtful details that make it feel less like a celebrity mansion and more like the kind of place where everyone naturally gathers. Every room seems to encourage people to linger a little longer. There are reading corners, game spaces, fireplaces, gardens, and plenty of room for kids, dogs, and guests. "It's like living in a treehouse," Garner said during her Architectural Digest home tour, and actually, that's the perfect description.

Architectural Digest Every Room Feels Cozy If there were a theme for the entire house, it would be 'cozy.' There's a moody blue TV room that feels tailor-made for rainy movie nights, a tiny library nook tucked beside a window, and fireplaces everywhere — in the living room, the kitchen, and even outdoors. Nature-inspired stained-glass windows add another layer of personality and charm. Even the primary bathroom leans into the farmhouse aesthetic, featuring a stunning barn-inspired window that looks like it belongs in a century-old country home.

Architectural Digest A Home Built for Kids, Dogs, and Real Life While many celebrity homes feel more like museums than places people actually live, Garner's farmhouse was designed around family life. As she explained during her tour, feet are welcome everywhere. There's a dedicated sleepover room complete with bunk beds, toys, and a comfy couch for movie marathons. It's the kind of room that makes you wish you were invited!

Architectural Digest The Backyard Is Basically a Working Farm The most surprising part of the property might be what's growing outside. Garner's orchard is packed with cherry trees, apricots, figs, peaches, apples, and blueberries. Nearby, a vegetable garden produces herbs, kale, and tomatoes. There's even an owl box designed to encourage natural pest control. In a city known for manicured lawns and palm trees, Garner's backyard feels refreshingly practical, even the grey water system that's keeping it lush and alive. The The Last Thing He Told Me actress has long been passionate about farming and food, and the property reflects those values. It goes to show the best homes are more personal and less copycat.

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