These Easy Piña Colada Recipes Will Make Every Day A Vacation
We're pretty sure that the piña colada is the perfect summer cocktail, and with August 16 being National Rum Day, we're in the mood to celebrate.With ice, coconut, and just the right amount of citrus, it feels like we're drinking sunshine. These 23 recipes are tasty, refreshing, and will make you feel like you're on a tropical vacation whenever you make them!
Avocado Piña Colada
We'll add avocados to just about anything, and they're a great way to make any drink smoother. Don't be intimidated by the green color, because this drink is still full of coconut and pineapple flavors. (via Love One Today)
@cookingwmavi
Piña Coladas from scratch🍍🥥 😁 #foodtiktok #fyp #TheAdamProject #SchickAsks #pinacolada #drinks #summerdrinks #pineapple #foryoupage
The best part of this from-scratch recipe is the homemade toasted coconut, without a doubt.
Non-Alcoholic Piña Colada
Courtesy of Ritual Zero Proof
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. Ritual Rum Alternative
- 1.5 oz. cream of coconut
- 1.5 oz. pineapple juice
- 0.5 oz. lime juice, freshly squeezed
- Pineapple wedge for garnish
- Pineapple leaf for garnish
Instructions:
- Add Ritual Rum Alternative, cream of coconut and pineapple and lime juices to a blender with ice.
- Pour into a chilled Hurricane glass.
- Garnish with a pineapple wedge and pineapple leaf.
Image via Allister Ann
Ultimate Piña Colada
Courtesy of Blue Chair Bay Rum
Ingredients
- 2 oz. Blue Chair Bay® Pineapple Rum Cream
- 1 oz. Blue Chair Bay® Coconut Rum
- 1 oz. pineapple juice
- 1 cup ice
Instructions
- Add ingredients to a blender and garnish with pineapple and a cherry.
Kauai Skinny Colada
Courtesy of Koloa Rum
Ingredients
- 1.5 oz Koloa Kauai Coconut Rum
- .25 oz Koloa Kauai Cacao Rum
- 2 oz coconut water
- 1 oz pineapple juice
- Splash pineapple soda for effervescence
Instructions
- Shake ingredients in a shaker and strain into a glass with fresh ice.
- Garnish with dried pineapple drizzled with chocolate.
SelvaRey Piña Colada Recipe
Courtesy of SelvaRey
Ingredients
- 1 ½ oz SelvaRey Coconut Rum
- 3 oz pineapple juice
- 1 oz cream of coconut
- Squeeze of lime
Instructions
- Combine in a shaking tin with ice, shake and strain over fresh ice, and garnish with a pineapple wedge and a cherry.
Piña Colada
The classic combo of coconut, rum, and pineapple gets some extra fruitiness when you add maraschino cherries on top. Swap the rum for coconut rum for another layer of tropical flavor. (via Culinary Hill)
Image via Andrea Lorena/Breakwater Hospitality Group
Coco Loco at CH'I
Courtesy of CH'I/Breakwater Hospitality Group
Ingredients
- 1 1⁄2 oz premium vodka
- 1⁄2 oz lime juice
- 1 oz coconut cream
- Topped prosecco
- Toasted coconut shredded
Instructions
- Add everything in a shaker except the prosecco. Shake well.
- Serve in coupe glass.
- Top with prosecco and garnish with toasted coconut.
@janellerohner
Pina colada summer sodie & only 50 calories #easyrecipe #learnontiktok #pinacolada
If you're not a fan of the usual piña colada, or cocktails in general, swap for this flavorful combo. Cream, flavoring, and sparkling water create something that tastes just as good as the original!
Grapefruit Colada
Courtesy of Koloa Rum
Ingredients
- 2 oz Koloa Kauai Gold Rum
- 2 oz grapefruit juice
- 1 oz coconut water
- .5 oz orgeat
Instructions
- Add all ingredients together with ice. Shake until frothy and strain,
- Pour into a tall glass with ice cubes and add two fresh slices of grapefruit.
- Garnish with dehydrated grapefruit slice.
The Best Pina Colada Mix
This mix (which features ice, cream of coconut, and pineapple juice) is great for having your piña colada as a slushy, with ice, or virgin. Just blend everything up besides the frozen pineapple and keep in an airtight container until your party. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Image via Andrea Lorena/Breakwater Hospitality Group
CH'I Chon at CH'I
Courtesy of CH'I/Breakwater Hospitality Group
Ingredients
- 1.25oz premium coconut rum
- 0.5oz dark rum
- 0.5oz Ube
- 1oz pineapple juice
- 0.5oz lime juice
Instructions
- Add all ingredients in a shaker, shake well and serve over fresh ice.
- Garnish with burnt cinnamon stick.
Our Pina Colada
Recipe courtesy of Sweet Liberty
Ingredients
- 1.5 oz House Rum Blend (50% Cruzan Coconut Rum, 25% Bacardi Cuatro, 25% Stolen Coffee & Cigarette Rum)
- 1 oz pineapple
- 3oz coconut cream
- 2 coffee beans
- 1 pineapple chunk
- 1 large scoop of crushed ice
- Float Pedro Ximenez Sherry
Instructions
- Blend ingredients minus Pedro Ximenez Sherry until ice is crushed and desired consistency is reached.
- Pour cocktail into glass, add Pedro Ximenez Sherry float, garnish with a mint sprig, red cherry and parasol.
@blondeats
the easiest pina colada recipe you need in your life #pinacolada #summercocktail #summerdrinkrecipe
You don't need have a full-blown Food Network-level kitchen to make some killer coladas. This recipe only calls for four ingredients, making it perfect for anyone who's on a budget.
Basil Smash Piña Colada
This recipe features our go-to ingredients like coconut and rum, but adds in plenty of lime juice and basil. But our favorite part might just be the sweet lime sugar rims! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Image via Breakwater Hospitality Group
Wharflada at The Wharf Miami & The Wharf Fort Lauderdale
Courtesy of The Wharf Miami & The Wharf Fort Lauderdale/Breakwater Hospitality Group
Ingredients
- 1 oz white rum
- 1 oz coconut rum
- Wharflada mix (fresh pineapple chunks, pineapple juice, Coco Lopez)
Instructions
- Blend all together and serve inside a pineapple. Garnish with orange slice, cherry, and an umbrella.
Piña Colada Smoothie
With this smoothie recipe, happy hour can be any time of day. Make these babies for breakfast, or add a little bit of rum for a sweet, late night treat. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Spiced Rum Piña Colada
Courtesy of Sailor Jerry
Ingredients
- 1 ½ parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum
- 1 part cream of coconut
- ¼ pineapple juice
Instructions
- Add all ingredients to empty mixing glass and shake.
- Add ice and shake again vigorously.
- Strain into highball or tiki glass and fill with ice.
- Garnish with fresh pineapple, maraschino cherry and toasted coconut flakes.
Piña Colada
Courtesy of Cutwater Spirits
Ingredients
- 1.5 oz. Fresh pineapple juice
- 1.5 oz. Cream of coconut
- 1 oz. Cutwater Bali Hai Pina Colada can
- 1.5 oz. Cutwater Bali Hai Tiki Gold Pineapple Rum
- .5 oz. Demerara syrup
- .5 oz. Pedro Ximenez sherry
- .75 oz. Cutwater Cask Strength Rum (FLOAT)
- Two fresh pineapple chunks
Instructions
- Combine all ingredients in a blender pitcher.
- Add ice, and blend.
- Pour into a frozen pineapple, float Cutwater Three Sheets Cask Strength Rum, sprinkle coconut flakes, and garnish with an orchid, etc.
@miciamammas
Pina Colada ice pops #popsicles #adulticepops #pinacolada #cookingtik #cookingtiktok #lenovojustbeyou￼ #cookingvideos #memorialdayrecipes
Make these popsicles for your next pool day and all of your friends will love you. Just leave out the alcohol if the kiddos want some. They'll taste just as good.
Image via Allister Ann
Skinny Piña Colada
Courtesy of Blue Chair Bay Rum
Ingredients
- 1.5 oz. Blue Chair Bay® Pineapple Rum Cream
- Coconut sparkling water
- Pineapple wedge, for garnish
Instructions
- Pour Blue Chair Bay Pineapple Rum Cream over ice and top with coconut sparkling water.
Guava-Colada
Courtesy of Santa Teresa’s 1796
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Santa Teresa 1796
- .75 oz Lime Juice
- .75 oz Monin Guava Syrup
- .75 oz Coco Lopez Coconut Cream
- Cinnamon stick and lime wheel for garnish
Instructions:
- Combine all in tin.
- Add ice. Shake. Strain.
Keeping it Colada
Courtesy of Don Q and Tiffanie Barriere
Ingredients:
- 1 oz. Don Q Coconut Rum
- 1 oz. Don Q Pineapple Rum
- 3 oz. Homemade Coconut Cream (recipe below)*
- ½ oz. fresh lime – leaving 1 wheel for garnish
- 3 pineapple chunks
- Pinch of cinnamon
- 2 dashes Angostura with garnish
Instructions:
- In a cocktail shaker, muddle the fresh pineapple.
- Add lime, cream, rum and ice. Shake hard for 20 seconds.
- Pour entire contents over clean ice into a hollowed pineapple.
- Grade fresh cinnamon on top and add 2 drops of Angostura.
Homemade coconut cream
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs. shaved coconut chips
- 1 ½ cup heavy cream
- 1/8 cup white sugar
Ingredients:
- Combine all ingredients in a small saucepan. Bring all to a boil.
- Take off the heat and let cool.
- Strain using cheesecloth and squeeze out the coconut cream into a glass container.
- Cover and store cold for up to 5 days.
