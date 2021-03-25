12 Blooming Cocktails to Ring in Spring
Spring has sprung, and we couldn't be more excited. There's something undeniably rejuvenating about the vernal equinox and all the bright flavors that follow. Digging into big, refreshing salads is something we long for after a cold winter, and we can't wait to give some quick one-pot spring dinners a whirl so we can spend more evenings outside. Though we love celebrating anything (and everything) with food, it isn't the only way. We're looking at you, cocktails! Mardi Gras shouldn't hog all the boozy fun, and these 12 invigorating floral bevs give spring the nod it deserves.
The Spring Buzz
This recipe puts a cool twist on the classic hot toddy. In this bev, we get to see whiskey's tranquil side thanks to a mix of honey, freshly steeped chamomile tea, and elderflower liqueur. (via Broma Bakery)
St. Germain Spritzer
Taking only two minutes and four ingredients, this ruby-hued cocktail is springtime perfection. Garnish with fresh cherries or apricot slices, then add some mint for extra refreshment. (via Vegetarian Ventures)
Green Tea Sangria
Sweetened with honey, this sangria is everything those sugar-packed restaurant sangrias want to be. It even boasts metabolism-boosting properties thanks to the addition of green tea. Healthy cocktail? YES, PLEASE. (via Brewing Happiness)
Coastal Orange Blossom Gin Cocktail
Sippin' on this easy-to-make gem will invigorate you. It's super mellow, and it brings a gentle mix of artisanal gin, orange blossom water, and coconut water to your glass for a hit of hydration on a sunny day. (via Justine Celina)
Rhubarb Pisco Sour
Nothing screams springtime quite like the tart essence of rhubarb! This bright and fresh concoction gets a splash of sweetness from the Pisco, making it a fab drink to kick back with after a day in the garden. (via My Kitchen Love)
Carrot Orange Punch
Because it's so delish, you can enjoy this vibrant mix of soda, orange juice, and carrot juice with or without alcohol. To make it boozy, simply add your fave vodka or rum. (via Sugar and Soul)
Blackberry Cucumber Gin Spritzers
If you love fruit drinks but hate the amount of sugar that goes with them, this cocktail has your name on it. In this bad boy, gin mingles with a rich blackberry syrup, cooling mint, and cucumber. Bring it! (via Spices in My DNA)
Raspberry Peach Champagne Cocktail
Peach vodka, raspberry syrup, and some fine bubbly are blended to create this dazzling drink. If you don't have peach vodka at your disposal, no worries — use regular ol' vodka with some peach juice. (via Giraffe's Can Bake)
Lavender Rose Lemon Drop Cocktail
This spiked lemonade is LIFE. Along with a perfect balance of sour and sweet, this blend brings floral notes to your glass for a refreshing springtime treat. (via The Cottage Market)
Strawberry Basil Gin Jammer
What better way to kick off a warm season than by eating and drinking ALL the strawberries? In this blend, our fave berries are muddled with fresh basil, then topped with a clever mix of gin and jam. (via Cali Girl Cooking)
Lavender and Lemon Sparkler
This elegant concoction brings sparkly to the table in the BEST way. Mixed with a bright blend of lemons, this drink is garnished with lavender sprigs and lemon peels to raise your glass to spring. (via Rose and Ivy)
Ruby Red Gimlet
This little gimlet is a big way to welcome spring. The floral notes of gin and slight bitterness of grapefruit are lit up with lime juice in this exhilarating sipper. (via The Beach House Kitchen)
This post has been updated.
Last week we showed you how to whip up a delicious firecracker chicken dish for dinner, and this week we're up-leveling Taco Tuesday in our latest collaboration with Perdue. This easy-to-make meal is the ultimate crowd pleaser and chockfull of simple ingredients like PERDUE® FRESH GROUND CHICKEN and a colorful array of veggies for a bright slaw finish. Keep reading to find out how to make it yourself!
BBQ Ground Chicken Tacos
Makes 8 Tacos
Ingredients:
- 1 pack PERDUE® FRESH GROUND CHICKEN (1 LB.)
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1/4 cup BBQ sauce
- Salt & pepper to taste
- 4 cups shredded cabbage (from 1/2 small head)
- Juice from one lime
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 1 small carrot, grated
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
Step One
Add olive oil, one pack of PERDUE® FRESH GROUND CHICKEN, garlic powder and smoked paprika to a pan. Cook until browned, then add BBQ sauce and stir until warm.
Step Two
Slaw time! Chop up rainbow-bright veggies like cabbage and cilantro, and grate carrots.
Step Three
Combine salt, mayo, and lime juice, then toss in the cut veggies and combine until covered.
Step Four
Add the ground chicken to a small taco tortilla, top with slaw, and finish with a fresh squeeze of lime!
Art direction and recipe development by Alonna Morrison. Photography by Jackie Osborne.