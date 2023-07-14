Reach For This Colorful Greek Salad Recipe When You Need A Summer Refresh
It's summertime, and all I can think about is getting whisked away to the sandy, sun-soaked shores of Greece to live out my Mamma Mia fantasy – but alas, an overseas adventure is not on the docket this year. If you've been somewhat of a chronic homebody this season (me too), and are simply seeking something more, experience your own Mediterranean journey of sorts with this tasty Greek salad recipe!
Bursting with *vibrant* colors and ultra-refreshing flavors, this no-cook delight celebrates simplicity, health, and culinary magic. Crisp cucumbers, juicy tomatoes, tangy feta cheese, and briny olives dance together in perfect harmony while they drown in a zesty, lemony dressing. Prepare to savor the taste of Greece in every mouthwatering bite – perhaps this is the greatest vacation of all!
Ingredients for Classic Greek Salad
This Greek salad recipe includes larger cuts of fresh produce that all come together to form a tantalizing bite. When you make it, try opting for ingredients from a nearby farmer's market – not only are you supporting home-grown, local businesses by shopping there, but each element will taste *so* much more rewarding. Here's exactly what you'll need to make the dish!
For the salad:
- ½ cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 3 Persian cucumbers, sliced
- ½ small red onion, sliced
- ½ green pepper, sliced
- 4 ounces black Kalamata olives
- 8 ounce block feta cheese
- 4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- ½ teaspoon oregano
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
How to Make this Greek Salad Recipe
- Place the tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, olives and feta cheese in a large serving bowl.
- Mix the ingredients of the salad dressing together in a small bowl and drizzle over the salad ingredients. Lightly toss to combine, being careful not to over-mix or break up the feta cheese (alternatively, toss everything and then add the feta blocks on top).
Recipe and photography by Feel Good Foodie.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.