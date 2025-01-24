Here’s Why Eggs Cost A Crazy $12 Right Now

These days, there’s two very likely outcomes you’re facing when you pull up to your go-to grocery store: the egg section is either completely empty or the options for eggs are severely limited. The options that are available will unfortunately cost you an arm and a leg – I saw dozens going for a whopping $10 at Whole Foods this week, but it’s apparently “ not unheard of ” for a dozen eggs to run as high as $12.

So, where are the eggs? And why are eggs so expensive right now? Scroll on for the answer and what you can do about it.

Why are there no eggs? tf is this shit at my grocery store? egg shortage? for real? pic.twitter.com/2Jri48UQv7 — Chaos In Roswell (@ChaosInRoswell) January 22, 2025 There’s a massive shortage of eggs because of avian influenza – AKA bird flu. It wiped out roughly 10% of commercial poultry in the last three months alone, contributing to a notable loss in egg production and sales. Bird flu first appeared in January 2022 and has since affected 136 million birds .

Why are eggs so expensive right now? Leeloo The First / PEXELS Eggs are so expensive right now because bird flu has significantly and suddenly decreased the supply of eggs, which is not large enough to meet the needs of consumers. Grocers are now paying around $7 for a dozen eggs, and for the sake of profiting, have adjusted their egg prices to be higher. General inflation has also contributed to higher prices for eggs. Per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics , the average price per dozen of Grade A eggs in December 2023 was $2.51. In December 2024 it was $3.65, noting a 45% increase over the previous year.

Will egg prices go down? Nadin Sh / PEXELS Bird flu cases continue to rise, so it’s not very likely that egg prices will go down any time soon. In fact, it’s more likely they’ll continue to get more expensive. Because of this, you may continue to see no eggs or a limited supply of them at the grocery store. Many stores have also begun to enforce limits on their eggs to one carton per customer per trip.

What do I do without eggs? Mart Production / PEXELS Nothing can really replace a good ol’ egg, but there are several alternatives you can test out for yourself to fill in the gaps if you can’t get your hands on a dozen. For baking projects like cookies and cakes, flax eggs – made with ground flaxseed and water – or applesauce are common substitutes that result in a similar, egg-like texture. If you’re craving a traditional scrambled egg, you may give tofu scramble or vegan egg alternatives like Just Egg a go.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more food news updates!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.