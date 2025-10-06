See Jamie Lee Curtis Prepare For Pickle Ball In Hilarious 'Freakier Friday' Deleted Scene (EXCLUSIVE)

Freakier Friday is one of my favorite movies of 2025, and not just because of the nostalgia factor. Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, and Chad Michael Murray's sequel to their hit 2003 Disney movie is so full of heart, emotion, and family themes that it had me emotional in the theater! I love watching my favorite movies over and over, but no matter how many times you've seen your fave, it's always a good day when you get behind the scenes clips and deleted scenes.

Well, do we have a treat for you! Disney gave Brit + Co one of their exclusive deleted scenes, and I might be biased, but it's definitely one of the funniest ones. Keep reading to see the full scene and get a few laughs while you're at it.

Check out Brit + Co's exclusive Freakier Friday deleted scene, starring Jamie Lee Curtis.

Jamie Lee Curtis Is Ready For Battle In Brit + Co's 'Freakier Friday' Deleted Scene Your browser does not support the video tag. Freakier Friday does a great job of blending contemporary pop culture (and cultural hyper-fixations in general) with nostalgia, and the pickleball scene is no different. In Brit + Co's "Pickleball Team Announcements" scene, the characters are embracing a very popular sport...well, until Lily (who's trapped in Tess' body) shows up in full protective gear like the pink Power Ranger.

Power Rangers were pretty big for any 90s and 00s kid, but I was personally thrilled to see Pink Slip take the stage again, all these years later. And I'm not the only one! "It may or may not have excited my inner child beyond belief because I was a [Pink Slip] super fan," writer Jordan Weiss told B+C while promoting Sweethearts. "I was 10 years old when the first movie came out. So 20 years later to get to work on the sequel as part of that team was a dream and, you know, don't meet your heroes unless your heroes are Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, in which case they're amazing. Meet your heroes."

Where can I stream the new Freaky Friday? Walt Disney Studios Freakier Friday is coming to Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home on October 7, before it's released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD November 11.

Is Freakier Friday going to be on Disney Plus? Freakier Friday isn't on Disney+ quite yet, but you can expect it at the end of 2025 or beginning of 2026.

