Cabin Fever for Couples, Here's How to Make the Most Of It
If you live…anywhere in the world, you're probably practicing social distancing. If you live with your partner, you might be craving a little social distance from them.
Around the world couples are being kept in a pressure cooker called… our homes.
Depending on your dynamic, it might be a little harder than you thought to keep things sailing smoothly.
It's perfectly normal to experience a little cabin fever at this point, but don't let isolation turn you and your beloved against one another. Like a research team on Antarctica, you're going to have to work together to get through the winter til the snow thaws. No matter how annoying your teammates snoring gets.
Here are some key points to battling cabin fever as a cohabitating, quarantined couple.
COMMUNICATE
Now, more than ever, it's important for you and your beloved to find ways to communicate clearly and respectfully. If you were the last two people on earth, would you passive aggressively complain about the dishes while your teammate is working? Probably not. So why try the same in your own home? You need to think of your household like a team in this time of crisis, and with any team you're only as strong as your weakest link.
Finding constructive ways to communicate any problems you come across are incredibly important for keeping your team strong and stave off cabin fever. When in doubt, take a deep breath, and remember that your sweetie loves you before spilling any harsh truths about the bad breath that's been driving a wedge between you for days.
KEEP IN TOUCH WITH THE OUTSIDE WORLD
Just because we're being asked to stay in our homes, doesn't mean that the outside world has disappeared! It's important for you and your partner to keep up contact outside of your apartment bubble. Whether it's solo calls with your family, or a group hang with other couples, connecting with others can help brighten your mood and give perspective on your current situation. And please, don't be afraid to have fun with your friends!
Those of us who are healthy need to take every scrap of love that we can right now. So help the greater good and have a Zoom happy hour or play some games with your loved ones on House Party. There are so many great apps to help you stay connected and refreshed for the coming weeks of being cooped up with your honey.
GET SOME AIR
When things are feeling overwhelming or stagnant at home, there's no harm in blowing off steam by going on a walk by yourself. As long as you can maintain social distancing that is! Go on off-peak hours or to a remote location so that you can skip the weekend bustle of most city parks. Do your part, but also, look after yourself. If going outside is going to help your mental health, and keep cabin fever at bay, then please do it! In a safe way.
If you can't safely go outside, open up a window! Light some incense! Play some tunes! Anything to get the energy flowing and the mood lifted is a good idea right now. Your sweetie will thank you later. Also: If you and your partner were stranded on the international space station, you'd be isolated for a year AND you couldn't even open a window! So, you know….be thankful!
MAKE A SCHEDULE
Speaking of space stations, Scott Kelly was isolated on the international space station for an entire year, and his biggest advice for isolating with one other person? Make a schedule. "My wife and I have been making a schedule like we were in space because if you keep to that schedule and it has variety, I think what people will find are the days go by much quicker. " Keeping a schedule for you and your cutie is a great way to maintain productivity while also spending quality time together. While we're stuck in the same place, every day doesn't have to be the same! And scheduling can help achieve that.
CHANGE THINGS UP
After you've made that schedule, remember to add in time for whatever the hell you want. Embrace the chaos of the world right now and do what feels good! Have sex, draw a couples bath, take up a new hobby, or hop on the bandwagon and bake a loaf of bread. Doing something outside of your normal routine has the potential to brighten your day and bring you closer as a couple.
Doing something productive together can be fun, but making impromptu margaritas on a Tuesday night is even funner. Embrace your inner child and remember that we're in uncharted territory right now. That means there's no rules for what's normal behavior, so drink that drink, make love in the middle of the day, and do what makes you happy right now. Within reason of course.
REMEMBER YOU'RE IN THIS TOGETHER
More than ever, COVID-19 has made us realize exactly how connected we all are. Globally, nationally, and as a household. Whatever problems you and your sweetie might encounter, remember that while you're living together. You're each other's lifelines. Look out for one another and know who your sweetie wants you to call if things get bad. You can get through cabin fever, but only together. Winter will pass, and spring will come. Try to have as much fun as you can while we wait for the thaw.
Editor's Note: This article is part of a week devoted to sex education. We reached out to a few of our favorite sex experts (sexperts? couldn't resist) to share their advice, knowledge and thoughts on sexual wellness, relationships and more. This story originally appeared on SexWithEmily.com.
Emily Morse is an author, Doctor of Human Sexuality, and host of the Sex with Emily podcast and Sirius XM radio show. Emily consistently aims to help singles and couples of all ages become more comfortable with themselves and their sexual wellness, because life is too short for bad sex.