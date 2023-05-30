The Cool Way To Do French Country Decor
The French countryside conjures up images of quaint villages, charming cottages, and fields of Monet-like super blooms. We are here for all of it when it comes to our home decor. A simple color palette of warm, earthy tones on a clean canvas of white keeps French Country decor fresh and modern, while a mix of old and new (like an old farmhouse table topped with a modern chandelier) gives off an authentic, edgy vibe. Take the time to find pieces that you love to master this rustic, a bit romantic, and timeless decor style. We rounded up a few favorite pieces that will inspire your next vacation or decorating escape.
Becki Owens x Surya Luca Area Rug ($54+)
This vintage-inspired rug in a dusty pink has a distressed look that blends cool and warm earth tones in the most French Country way. Try it in a living room, dining room, or bedroom for a bit of old world romance.
Elsie Green Vintage Plates & Bowls ($69/set of 4)We're obsessed with these vintage dinner plates collected across the French countryside. Try our slow cooker French Onion soup in the bowls too.
Threshold French Country Mantle Wood Mirror ($70)
This 36" x 26" mirror is brimming with French Country appeal. Display it on a mantel or over a vintage dresser.
Vintage French Country Cottage Landscape Flower Garden Painting ($6)
This digital print of a vintage French Country painting is a great way to add a natural touch to your home without spending a ton of money.
Life in a French Country House ($55)
Hear it from the source: French tastemaker Cordelia de Castellane shares her inspo for creating the perfect French Country home decor and entertaining.
Small Daisy Floral Tea Tablecloth ($10)
The beauty here is in the simplicity with cheerful daisies embroidered on cotton and linen. Who's ready for tea?
Anthropologie Luxe Linen Blend Pillow ($68+)
These linen-blend pillows with frayed edges add a refined but still rustic coziness to your sofa or bed. So French Country!
PB Decorative French Wine Bottle Riddling Wall Rack ($299)
Threshold Berea Slouchy Lounge Chair with French Seams ($600)
This comfy linen lounge chair with French seams is a great accent your French Country decor. Pair it with modern lighting or sofa to keep it fresh and cool.
Olivia Boho Traditional Beige Purple and Coral Rug ($145)
Boho is very French Country adjacent. This cotton-blend rug with a mix of green, coral and purple colors adds a playful not-too-serious touch to your countryside decor.
Edmund Steel Nightstand ($80)
This vintage-inspired nightstand has a distressed farmhouse feel with an antique French Country look. Keep books and things on the bottom shelf, and a table lamp and plant up top!
Spurling Peel & Stick Toile Wallpaper ($1.17/sq. ft.)
Can we talk about this whole setup? Love this Chateau Toile peel-and-stick wallpaper depicting scenes of the French countryside for one. It makes the perfect accent wall in an otherwise clean, neutral space, which goes to show you can introduce elements of French Country decor in any style in a subtle, elegant, and totally cool way.
West Elm Parlor Sofa ($1,399+)
This elegant sofa has a subtle romantic vibe with sloping armrests and a bench-style seat cushion, and would totally standout in a French Country living room that looks more French than country.
French Connection Versailles Cotton Accent Rug ($50+)
If you're more into moody blues, this 100% cotton and vegetable-dyed rug has the timeless, distressed look we're going for in French Country decor.
Elsie Green Reclaimed Wood Farm Table ($2,695)
OK, not exactly ideal for a beer budget but this farm table made from reclaimed antique fir is the kind of piece you want to look for in an authentically cool French Country room. This one extends from 72" long to 108", thanks to two breadboard extensions. Bring on all the dinner parties!
Scottdale Headboard ($177)
This classic headboard in a modern silver finish makes an impact in your French country bedroom.
Modern Farmhouse Candle Style Chandelier ($100)The look of old candles lighting up your room will make a great focal point in any room. It comes in a bunch of different finishes, from black to brass to this distressed vintage style.
Cecelia Upholstered Loveseat ($1,324)
This antique-style loveseat comes in a slew of colors and makes for a cozy spot to lean into your loved ones.
Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Mariella Bench ($145)This linen topped bench looks straight out of a Paris flea market and makes for a comfy spot in your living space or at the end of your bed (or a perfect perch for your kitty by the window!).
Vintage Wildflower Field Wall Art ($56+)
Bring in botanical wildflowers into your home with this print of vintage art that you can order in various sizes.
