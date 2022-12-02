30 Ornaments That Will Have You Rockin’ Around The Xmas Tree
You’ve picked out the perfect tree topper and you’ve DIYed a festive holiday garland… all that’s left to do is to decorate the tree. Whether you’re looking for quirky and colorful ornaments or you’re going for a more sleek and modern decorating scheme, these ornaments will have your friends and family singing “Oh, Christmas Tree” in no time. They make great stocking stuffers too for the ornament collector; the foodie, animal lover, or artist in your life; or anyone who takes joy in the holidays. Oh what fun!
Arctic Monogram Ornament
These monogram bulbs make great hostess or Secret Santa gifts too. Get one for everyone in your home or spell out fun messages like Merry! ($12)
Forest in Glass Ball
For color lovers, these glittery trees create a colorful forest on your festive tree. ($9)
Retro TV OrnamentThis vintage pink TV has retro charm for the non-traditional tree.($5)
Sweet Cake Ornaments
These cute pastel ornaments will bring a tasteful (pun intended!) touch to your Christmas tree. And of course, if you start to crave the real thing, we’ve got you covered. ($66/Set of 3)
New York City Felt Ornament
If you live in or just love NYC, here's a little felty tribute. ($26)
Donut Food Truck OrnamentWe're into this whole food theme with a donut food truck and sprinkle pearls. ($3)
DragonfruitWhat a sweet little dragon fruit. ($3)
Food52 Caviar Ornament
Caviar dreams? Start with this quirky ornament. ($24)
Pink Champagne Bottle
Champagne wishes? Toast the new year with this pearly pink glass bottle with a party-ready paper straw. ($10)
Wool Hedgehog
Get all warm and fuzzy with this little guy handcrafted with lambs' wool and faux fur. ($10)
S'mores Ornament
Channel summer campfires with this charming s'mores ornament. ($8)
Primrose Picture Frame
Pop a photo into this mini frame ornament for an on-trend tree. ($17)
Hot Air Balloon
Take flight with this watercolor-inspired hot air balloon ornament. ($14)
Almond Milk
Dairy-free? This shimmering ornament is too! ($8)
Macaron Box
Macarons are a favorite around here, in ornament form and the real thing. ($26)
Short Stack Pancakes
Put your favorite brunch order on display with this cute stack. ($9)
Gumball Machine
You won't find this classic gumball machine anywhere else except in this unique collection from Bloomingdales. ($7)
Sparklin Seltzer
Hard seltzer for your holiday cocktails and decor. ($24)
Pastel Zebra
Pastel-striped zebra will be a tree showstopper. ($21)
Stick of Butter
Bakers will delight in this buttery treat. ($10)
Artist Palette
Proceeds from this ornament helps disadvantaged rural women find work in their community. It's also ethically sourced and makes a great gift for the artist in your lift. ($12)
Desert Tent
We love the idea of a whole tree inspired by the desert. ($26)
Beige Dog
Got a beige dog? Now you do.;) ($7)
Balloon Dog
How cute is this balloon dog in ornament form? ($13)
Sushi
Keeping with the foodie theme, why not have 5 sushi rolls on your tree? ($12/Set of 5)
Mac and Cheese
Yes please for mac and cheese! ($16/Set of 2)
Metrocard
Here's your ticket to a nostalgic NYC-inspired tree. ($25)
Big Ben
Or if you prefer London, here's a beaded Big Ben bringing you holiday joy. ($30)
Anchovies
You either love them or hate them but this ornament is hard not to love. ($20)
Mushrooms
This quartet of velvet beaded mushrooms is the sweetest for your forest-inspired tree. ($10)
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.