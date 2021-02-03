30 Valentine’s Day Cookie Recipes to Swoon Over
Whether you're spending Valentine's Day with your S.O. or going solo this year, you're obviously going to need some sweet treats to celebrate the day. After you've found romantic Valentine's day dinner recipes and cute pink cocktail recipes, it's time to think about dessert. These Valentine's Day-themed cookies will round out your spread perfectly.
1. Sugar Cookie Bars: These sugar cookie bars are the perfect alternative to your average (albeit delicious) cookie. Feel free to get as creative as you'd like with sprinkles and toppings, but we're personally LOVING the gummy hearts. (via Dessert for Two)
2. Conversation Heart Cookies: We love the idea of writing personalized messages to each of your Galentines on these heart cookies. Bonus tip: To keep everything nice and neat (and legible), invest in a food coloring pen rather than trying to write on these babies by hand. (via Bake at 350)
3. Easy Strawberry Crinkle Cookies: Crunchy and flakey on the outside, yet soft and gooey on the inside, crinkle cookies (like these strawberry ones) are one of the top cookie trends on Pinterest as of late. (via Meatloaf and Melodrama)
4. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Valentine's Hearts: WHY have we not been dipping cookie dough in melted chocolate for years? This delectable dessert features a combination of chocolate chips, peanut butter, and cookie dough, all dipped in a warm and creamy bath of chocolate fondue. (via OMG Chocolate Desserts)
5. Valentine Chalkboard Cookies: Here's another creative idea that lets you share personalized messages with every Valentine on your list. Cover your cookies with black frosting, and then write messages with white food coloring for a chalkboard-like effect. Cute, right? (via Saving With Sarah)
6. Oreo Cheesecake Cookies: These treats require just FIVE ingredients — six if you add food coloring to make them a thematic pink. (via Nest of Posies and Baker by Nature)
7. Teddy Bear Graham Cookies Holding Conversation Hearts: It's as simple as buying some Teddy Grahams and affixing conversation hearts to their bellies with frosting. (via Hello, Wonderful)
8. Valentine's Day Oreos: Sure, specialty Oreos flavors can be fun, but the homemade variety are so much sweeter. (via Sincerely Jean)
9. Take a Pizza My Heart Cookies: These require some time and effort to decorate, yet the end result is SO worth it. You'll need piping bags, icing tips, cutout cookie dough (feel free to make your own), toothpicks, and red heart sprinkles to make these sweet pizza-shaped sugar cookies. (via Bake at 350)
10. Copycat Lofthouse Cookies: If, like many of us, you're addicted to Lofthouse cookies, this recipe will definitely come in handy. (via Cincy Shopper)
11. Heart Shaped Peanut Butter Cookies: If you're not a huge fan of sugar cookies (or anything pink), these peanut butter desserts may be more up your alley. They're made with brown sugar, peanut butter, and vanilla extract, and — bonus — they're ready in about 30 minutes. (via Semi-Sweet Sisters)
12. Valentine's Day Oreo Pops: Treat yourself and your sweethearts to cookies on a stick this year. (via Happiness Is Homemade)
13. Very Valentine Pudding Cookies: These desserts are essentially pudding in cookie form. They're incredibly soft, gooey, and chocolatey, and perfect for any chocoholics in your life. Just be sure you set aside time to let them chill in the fridge for at least an hour. (via Crazy for Crust)
14. Linzer Cookies: These traditional Linzer cookies are comprised of a tart jam filling and two sugary shortbread cookies. Almond and cinnamon also make guest appearances, making for a totally yummy dessert. (via Cooking Classy)
15. 4-Ingredient Strawberry White Chocolate Chip Cookies: Soft, sweet, and strawberry-infused, these cookies give you a nice alternative to the traditional chocolate chip. And, as a MAJOR bonus, you only need four ingredients: strawberry cake mix, vegetable oil, white chocolate chips, and eggs. (via Easy Peasy Pleasy)
16. Vegan Valentine's Day Cookie Pops: Saying “I love you" doesn't have to put your sweetie into a sugar coma. Try this shortbread cookie recipe that is gluten-free with a frosting that's sugar-free. Flash-freezed raspberries add color and texture. (via Wallflower Kitchen)
17. Easy Valentine's Day Cookies: Celebrate the people you love – friends, family, and neighbors – with this cutout cookie recipe. For a twist, it's made with gluten-free Bisquick mix AND gluten-free flour with a simple cream cheese frosting. (via Teacups and Things)
18. Chocolate Valentine Kiss Cookies: Sharing a “Kiss" has always been sweet, especially when it comes atop miniature chocolate cookies. (via The Kitchen Is My Playground)
19. Mason Jar Cookies: There's something special about receiving edible gifts in a mason jar. For this recipe, the mason jar is also edible. We're totally into the decorated Kisses and little personalized tag. (via The Crafting Foodie)
20. Chocolate-Dipped Strawberry Cookies: A simple box of strawberry cake mix will make anybody blush when it's transformed into soft and chewy cookies that are dipped in white chocolate and adorned with heart-shaped sprinkles. (via I Heart Naptime)
21. Valentine's Day Fortune Cookies: This pink pomegranate fortune cookie recipe will let your sweetie know just how fortunate you feel to have them in your life. (via What Jew Wanna Eat)
22. Pink Heart Dalmatian Cookies: For a recipe that you can bake up this Valentine's Day or for any event, try these light-pink-colored sugar cookies with a print that hits the spot every time. (via Best Friends for Frosting)
23. Valentine's Cookie Box: Give your sweetheart your heart by baking these cookies that stack into a treasure box. Warning: One look at these and they won't want to hide their favorite treats inside for long. (via Glorious Treats)
24. Valentine's Day Sugar Cookies: They say a picture tells a thousand words. Tell your S.O. that they've shot an arrow right through your heart and they hold the key to it too, with these fun cutout cookies. (via Tennessee Pretty)
25. Valentine's Day Cookies: Share the love with the ultimate chocolate chip cookie lover in your life. Yup, no sugar cookie recipe here. Just a delicious chocolate chip cookie covered in frosting and sprinkles. (via Fashionable Hostess)
26. Heart Shaped Valentines Oreos: All you need is four ingredients to make quite possibly the best cookie you've ever made in your life, because it tastes like Oreos (!) and is double-stuffed with pink frosting for an even more festive treat. (via Chelsea's Messy Apron)
27. Small Batch Sugar Cookies: How cute are these miniature sugar cookies? Smear on red and pink frosting and sprinkle them with colorful jimmies to your heart's delight. (via Dessert for Two)
28. Valentine's Day Wafers: A thoughtful sweet treat doesn't have to take hours on end. For this recipe, all you need is some store-bought wafers, chocolate bars, food coloring, and sprinkles, sprinkles, and more sprinkles. (via Glitter and Bubbles)
29. Heart-Shaped Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies: Here's to showing those peanut butter cookies more love than ever before. Not only are these heart-shaped cookies made using a simple peanut butter cookie recipe, but the chocolate is filled with it too. Oh happy day! (via Happy Go Lucky)
30. Soft M&M Chocolate Cookies: It's all in the details with this recipe. We simply can't get enough of those red, white, and pink M&M's peeking out of the top of the cookies. Consider them gone. (via Averie Cooks)
(Additional reporting by Yasmein James)
This post has been updated from a previous post.
