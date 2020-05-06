4 Tips for Hosting the Perfect Virtual Girls Night In
Today, I've partnered with Kathleen Pagan, my dear friend, host extraordinaire and founder of Endlessly Elated - a highly curated, luxury homeware company that has just launched the most perfect coupe ever designed, to bring you the perfect formula for your next SIP soiree.
Equally appropriate for your next Zoom gathering as it is for in-person fun, we've put together this simple, yet sophisticated menu of bites, drinks, tunes and art to keep the conversation + good vibes flowing throughout your evening.
Caprese Bruschetta Endlessly Elated
1. SIMPLE YET SOPHISTICATED MENU
We love having small bites around to nosh on throughout the night, and this bruschetta + individual pizzas fit the bill perfectly.
Caprese Bruschetta
Ingredients
1 French baguette – cut into slices at an angle
1 cup of grape tomatoes – cut into quarters
4 oz. of fresh mozzarella cheese – cut into small cubes
1 tbsp. of fresh basil – thinly sliced
4 oz. of balsamic vinegar
Salt and black pepper, to taste
Olive oil
Recipe
Begin by preheating the oven to 400 degrees.
Add the balsamic vinegar into a small saucepan over low heat.
Bring to a boil and then simmer for about 8-10 minutes causing the vinegar to thicken. Set aside and allow to cool.
Next, slice the baguette and brush with olive oil on both sides. Put slices into the oven for 8-10 minutes or until golden brown.
Cut tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and basil. In a bowl, gently combine ingredients and add salt and pepper to taste.
Remove baguette slices from the oven, add bruschetta mixture onto each slice and drizzle balsamic glaze on top.
White Truffle, Arugula Prosciutto PizzaEndlessly Elated
White Truffle, Arugula Prosciutto Pizza
Ingredients
Tandoori Naan Bread – Individual Pieces (you can find this in the Trader Joe's frozen food aisle. If not, any individual size ready-made pizza dough will do.)
½ a cup of pizza sauce or marinara sauce
1 ½ cups of fresh mozzarella – cut into medallions
6 slices of prosciutto
½ of a small shallot – diced
1 ½ cups of fresh arugula
2 tsp. of lemon juice
4. tsp. of olive oil – divided
2. tsp of white truffle oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Recipe
Begin by preheating the oven to 425 degrees.
Then, go ahead and brush olive oil onto each individual naan bread. Spread sauce and top with mozzarella medallions. Put naan bread into the oven for 5-8 minutes or until cheese is completely melted.
In a bowl, toss arugula, shallot, remaining olive oil and lemon juice. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Remove, naan bread from the oven. Top with fresh prosciutto and arugula salad. Drizzle white truffle oil onto each personal pizza and serve.
Grapefruit Rosé Cocktail in the Elated CoupeEndlessly Elated
2. THE PERFECT COCKTAIL
Grapefruit Rosé Cocktail (because is it even a girls' night without a cocktail?)
Ingredients
¼ cup of water
¼ cup of white sugar
2 oz grapefruit juice, fresh squeezed is best
4 oz. of chilled rosé
2 oz. of club soda
Grapefruit wedges for garnish
Ice
Recipe
Begin, by adding water and white sugar into a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Stir occasionally until sugar is completely dissolved. Set aside and let cool.
Then add club soda, freshly squeeze grapefruit juice, ½ oz of the simple syrup (sugar and water mixture) and ice into a cocktail shaker. Next, strain into two champagne coupes. Top with rosé.
The Color Kind CollageThe Color Kind
3. PLAN AN ART ACTIVITY
I don't know about you, but I've found anytime I am making art with friends through The Color Kind - either in class, at an event or as a friend night in, the conversation + connection seems to flow so much deeper. Something about making art with another inspires the most amazing chats and soul-sharing.
I'm partial to collage for a fun + accessible project. Everyone has materials laying around their house that can be used. A cardboard box can become a surface, magazine pages, old books, painted papers, tissue paper, kids art - so many options for materials to be given fresh life and reused in collage form.
If you're gathering in person, place all supplies in the middle + share. Virtually, set a theme (your next trip, an intention you're making, a color focus) and see what each of you creates!
Create a Collage
Supplies
- Surface for backdrop: cardboard, cardstock, mixed media or watercolor paper (something a little thicker to take the weight of the glue)
- Adhesive - I'm a fan of these disappearing purple glue sticks for easy application. If you're looking for something a bit sturdier and have a good outdoor space for application, spray adhesive is another good option.
- Cutting Materials - Scissors, a sharp or even a ruler for tearing a straight edge are all wonderful options.
- Materials to Collage - get creative here! Onion skins, flowers, leaves, bark, recycled materials, magazine or book scraps, envelope liners all make great collage content. Paint or draw your own patterns + colors to add personal elements to your collage.
To Make
- Decide on a subject for your collage. Some days, I have an idea in mind. Others, I let the materials guide me to a subject or color focus. Inspiration for collage can come from anywhere, and I've gathered a few of my favorites on this Pinterest board for you.
- Start making. Find some images that speak to you, cut them out and arrange them on your surface. I recommend arranging your collage first without adhering it to the surface to get the layered layout you love, and then start to adhere to your surface.
4. SET THE MOOD WITH MUSIC.
Nothing sets the tone for a good, laid-back evening more than music. This playlist has a little something for everyone, sure to inspire good conversation + connection setting the intimate vibe of the evening.
We hope this inspires you to host your next girls' night in online soon!
Kathleen and I will be hosting our own virtual girls' night in in the coming weeks, we'd love for you to join us! Follow us on Instagram @thecolorkind and @endlesslyelated to be a part of it.
- 21 Recipes to Elevate Your Date Night Dinner With Shellfish - Brit + Co ›
- 21 Boozy Ice Cream Cocktail Recipes That Will Float Your Boat - Brit ... ›
- 22 *Fancy* Jell-O Shots That Will Please the Adulting Palate - Brit + Co ›
- 4 Tips for Turning Date Night into a Zen Experience - Brit + Co ›
- 10 Airbnb Online Experiences We Can't Wait to Check Out - Brit + Co ›
- 27 Game Night Games Better Than Cards Against Humanity - Brit + Co ›
- Check Out These DIY Spa Night Tips for The Ultimate Girls' Night In ... ›
Jill Elliott is a creative writer, artist, and founder of The Color Kind she seeks to inspire others to live creatively every day. She can often be found making art and messes alongside her 8-year-old daughter and Goldendoodle puppy.