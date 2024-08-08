These Incense Burners Are The Perfect Start To 'Gilmore Girls' Fall
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I really, really love to burn candles. Even when it's hot outside, there's some thing that feels innately cozy and comforting about their warm glow. Plus, it makes my whole room smell so much better. But unfortunately, candles can have some not-so-romantic side effects.
According to a study from Regulatory Toxicology and Pharmacology, burning candles can release carcinogens like formaldehyde and benzene. While the concentrations are very low, meaning they likely won't cause long-term damage, I still don't love the idea of letting harmful emissions loose in my home. That's why when I found these Gilmore Girlsincense burners from the UK and Dubai-based Ajouter, I knew I had to have one immediately. Because I can't live in Stars Hollow, I'm bringing Stars Hollow to me. They might be on pre-order now but I rounded up the best Gilmore Girls products on our Amazon storefront to hold you over until you can stock up ;).
Lukes Diner 2 in 1 Coffee Mug Gilmore Girls Melt Burner and Incense Burner
Ajouter Store
You no longer have to just imagine having a cup of coffee from Luke's Diner. You can now add one to your house! Of course, this isn't a cup of coffee you want to drink – it's an incense burner! This product features two options: either burn coffee bean-shaped melts for a little extra color or incense cones so you can have steam rising from the the mug like a real cup of coffee.
No matter what kind of incense you pick, this is exactly the kind of Gilmore Girls merch your needs if your annual Gilmore girls rewatch starts September 1. Just choose between the Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Pancakes & Cinnamon Butter scents and you're golden.
Dragonfly Inn Gilmore Girls Incense Holder
Ajouter Store
As someone who loves dollhouses and scale models, my jaw dropped when I saw this incense holder that looks like the Dragonfly Inn. You just place an incense cone in the back of the holder and enjoy the scents of Stars Hollow!
Sadly, my apartment doesn't have much space for scale models, but considering this product is multipurpose (and it would take up the same amount of space a row of candles would) it makes perfect sense for my living room. I wonder if there's a tiny Lorelei, Rory, and Sookie I could buy to stand outside?
