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Here's everything we know about the new season.
Hey Peaches! Here's Your First Look At 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 4
Netlfix
By Chloe WilliamsNov 18, 2026
Chloe Williams
Entertainment Editor
Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
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Ginny & Georgia is officially coming back for season 4. After season 3 teased that Georgia would end up behind bars during its 10 episodes, the Netflix show is bringing us a brand new story and the same familiar drama we've come to expect. After Georgia's trial (and Austin's lying under oath) found our favorite Southern peach innocent, it appears Georgia has another surprise: she's pregnant.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about Ginny & Georgia season 4 before it premieres on Netflix.
When will season 4 of Ginny and Georgia return?
Netflix announced Ginny & Georgia Season 4 will return on January 21, 2027. The earlier, the better if you ask me! You can still watch Seasons 1–3 now on Netflix. Ready for a sneak peak? Watch the official Ginny & Georgia Season 4 trailer.
What is Ginny & Georgia season 4 about?
Netflix
Ginny & Georgia season 4 picks up after Georgia is finally free from the threat of a murder conviction. But there are still some major complications. For starters, Georgia's pregnant and doesn't know whose baby she's carrying. Her past is also threatening to resurface, but the Miller family is determined to do whatever it takes to start fresh and stay together.
Are there new cast members?
Robert Mcgee/Ethan Embry/Jenna Berman
There are three new characters joining the new season of the show:
- Ali Skovbye (Whistle, Firefly Lane) as Rainn
- Kataem O’Connor (40 Acres, The Way Home, Murdoch Mysteries) as Isaiah
- Sunny Mabrey (Cape Fear, The Night Agent, Gotham Knights, Will Trent) as Daisy
Who's in the Ginny & Georgia season 4 cast?
Netflix
The Ginny & Georgia season 4 cast features some familiar faces and some brand new characters! The cast includes:
- Brianne Howey (Kinda Pregnant, Dear Santa) as Georgia Miller
- Antonia Gentry (Raising Dion, Candy Jar) as Ginny Miller
- Felix Mallard (Turtles All the Way Down) as Marcus Baker
- Sara Waisglass (Cascade) as Maxine Baker
- Scott Porter (Friday Night Lights, Speed Racer, Prom Night) as Paul Randolph
- Diesel La Torraca (Little Monsters, Lambs of God, La Brea) as Austin Miller
- Jennifer Robertson (Schitt’s Creek) as Ellen Baker
- Raymond Ablack (Narcos, Orphan Black) as Joe
- Katie Douglas (Clown in a Cornfield, Every Day) as Abby
- Chelsea Clark (Ezra, The Protector) as Norah
- Nathan Mitchell (The Boys, Supernatural) as Zion
- Tameka Griffiths (Reacher, Fingernails) as Bracia
- Vinessa Antoine (Grey’s Anatomy, Plan B) as Simone
- Ty Doran (American Crime, Brushstrokes) as Wolfe
- Nikki Roumel (Designated Survivor, Holly Hobbie) as young Georgia
How many episodes are in Ginny & Georgia season 4?
Netflix
Ginny & Georgia season 4 will probably have 10 episodes, just like seasons 1 through 3.
Adding to the intrigue, showrunner Sarah Lampert reveals that Season 4’s official theme is “Cycles and Origins.” Fans will get to meet Georgia’s family on screen and explore her roots, and maybe witness her really start to heal.
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