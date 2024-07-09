The Jaw-Dropping 'Gladiator 2' Trailer Proves It's The Movie Event Of 2024
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
It’s time to sound the alarms because Gladiator 2 will be hitting theaters right before Thanksgiving, and it’s the true Roman Empire we’ve been waiting for! We saw Russell Crowe’s character Maximus boldly reclaim his legacy in the first Gladiator, but the sequel will follow another character’s storyline. It’s one of our most-anticipated 2024 movies and we can’t wait to dish about all the important details you need to know!Get your popcorn and one of our delicious cocktail recipes ready because you’re in for a real treat!
Watch The 'Gladiator 2' Trailer Now
Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Denzel Washington, and Paul Mescal are absolute electricity together! And the use of "No Church in the Wild" by Jay-Z and Ye? My jaw literally dropped.
Your First Look At Paul Mescal In 'Gladiator 2'
Paramount Pictures
The first look at Paul Mescal's character Lucius features our new lead ready for battle. All I have to say is wherever Paul leads, I follow.
What is the plot for Gladiator 2?
Paramount Pictures
Keeping true to the characters the first film introduced, Gladiator 2 will focus on Paul Mescal's Lucius. He's a gladiator who's been exiled to fight — similar to Maxmius' fate — and hasn't seen his mother Lucila in over a decade.USA Todayalso reports there'll be a nod to Maximus as young Lucius has great respect for the legacy he left behind.
When is Gladiator 2 coming out?
Paramount Pictures
Gladiator 2 will premiere in theaters November 22, 2024. Check out the rest of this year's fall movies to see what else is coming this year.
Who will play Lucius in Gladiator 2?
Paramount Pictures
Paul Mescal plays Lucius in Gladiator 2.
Who else is in the Gladiator 2 cast?
Paramount Pictures
The Gladiator 2 cast also features Connie Nielsen as Lucila, Lucius' mother, Fred Hechinger (from The White Lotus) as Co-Emperor Caracalla, Joseph Quinn (from Stranger Things Season 4) as Co-Emperor Geta, Pedro Pascal (from The Last of Us) as a currently unnamed former military commander turned gladiator, and Denzel Washington as a currently unnamed powerful figure who oversees the gladiators.
Who's directing Gladiator 2 and can we expect a lot of action?
Image via Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
We're happy to share that director Ridley Scott will once again make the script of Gladiator 2 come alive for viewers. Aside from directing the first film, this is the same genius who gave us other cult classics like the Alien franchise, Blade Runner, Thelma & Louise, Hannibal, and so much more!
Given Ridley Scott's proven film record — and the sneak peek trailer — we'll definitely see some action! Variety reports he said, “It is possibly even more extraordinary than the first...well worth the wait.”
Are you excited to see Gladiator 2? Follow us on Facebook for more entertainment news!
Lead image via Paramount Pictures
This post has been updated.
- The Latest News On A24's Materialists Starring Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, And Chris Evans ›
- The 8 Most-Anticipated Fall Movies For 2024 ›
- The 33 Most-Anticipated 2024 Movies ›
- Daisy Edgar Jones, Paul Mescal Tease Normal People Season 2 - Brit + Co ›
- Paul Mescal Stuns In Gladiator 2 First Look - Brit + Co ›
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.