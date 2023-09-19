100 Things Women Think About As Often As Men Think About The Roman Empire
If you read that headline and thought to yourself, "Do men think about the Roman Empire? Why?" rest assured that I also thought that when videos asking "How often do you think about the Roman Empire?" (usually directed toward a male partner, friend, or family member) began trending on TikTok. The answers range from once a week to every day— and it's gotten TikTok users thinking about what women think about that often. Turns out, there's a lot.
100 Things That Could Be The Female Roman Empire
@wydziaranamarketerka
#stitch z użytkownikiem @emmy Tom Holland Umbrella! #tomholland #lypsincbattle #romanempire #tiktokpolska #tiktokpoland #dc #fyp #foryoupage #dlaciebie
Tom Holland's Dance To "Umbrella" By Rihanna
This Lip Sync Battle between Tom Holland and Zendaya will go down as one of the most iconic pop culture moments from the 2010s. It also makes me even more excited about Tom starring in an upcoming Fred Astair biopic because this boy can dance.
@shelby_ruth_
#stitch with @emmy its called history #femaleromanempire #romanempire #romanempiretrend #prideandprejudice #prideandprejudice2005 #handflex #booktok
Mr. Darcy's Hand Flex in the 2005 Pride & Prejudice
@samanthamarie.s
#stitch with @Torijjensen i have no words #romanempire
Any Friendship That Has Come To An End
Nothing has haunted me more than ex-friends and relationships that ended — especially if the ending wasn't amicable. On that note, here are some tips for 6 Signs You're Outgrowing Friends & What To Do About Itand How To Know When You Should Break Up With A Childhood Friend.
@tophollywoods
in honour of nov 1. thanksgiving is near so i had to bring back this iconic scene #gossipgirl #gossipgirlhere #gossipgirlthanksgiving #thanksgiving #november #holiday #serenavanderwoodsen #blairwaldorf #natearchibald #danhumphrey #jennyhumphrey #fypシ #xyzbca #viralvideo #uppereastside
Gossip Girl's Thanksgiving Episodes
The drama was always hot, everyone was always mad at each other, and the outfits were always iconic. Can I have "Whatcha Say" by Jason Derulo play in the background of all my arguments?
@dylangg
WENDY WILLIAMS PART 3 🥰
Any And Every Moment From Wendy Williams
From calling Dua Lipa "Dula Peep" to singing "Native New Yorker" on The Masked Singer, my sister and I (and a lot of TikTokers) quote Wendy Williams every single day.
@katepatto_
#stitch with @emmy case closed #lizziemcguire #hilaryduff #femaleromanempire #whatdreamsaremadeof
The End of The Lizzie McGuire Movie
Not only did Lizzie become an international popstar in The Lizzie McGuire Movie, but she also performed "What Dreams Are Made Of" after selling out the literal Roman Colosseum. Her power. (We're also definitely thinking about what happened to Lizzie and Gordo. Come on Disney, give us the Lizzie McGuire reboot!!)
@shows
We think about this scene atleast twice a day 😅 #shows #prettywoman #juliaroberts #prettywomanshopping #shopping #romanempire
The "Big mistake. Huge!" Scene From Pretty Woman
@merelymeredith
#stitch with @emmy This or the Titanic 🤷🏽♀️ #romanempire #anastasiaromanov #romanovs #czarnicholasii #anastasiamovie #anastasiamusical #anastasiaanddimitri #bolshevikrevolution
Anastasia And The Romanovs
If you didn't watch the 1997 animated classic Anastasia and then become *consumed* with whether Anastasia really survived the Bolsheviks...how did you spend your time?
@shouldbedoingmore
I will forever regret that moment 😤 @taylorswift #taylorswift #swiftie #swifttok #canada #lgbt #queer #cardigan #folklore
Not Ordering A Taylor Swift Cardigan In 2020
Did I decide the original cardigan was too expensive the first (and second) time Taylor Swift added it to her site? Yes. Did I end up paying 3x the original price on a resale site three years later? Unfortunately, also yes.
@barbiexmargot
america ferrera’s profound monologue from the barbie movie in honour of world suicide prevention day
America Ferrera's Speech On Womanhood In Barbie
Greta Gerwig and America Ferrera perfectly captured the struggle, confusion, and complexity of what it means to be a woman, and we think about it all. The. Time.
More Examples Of The Female Roman Empire
- What's going on in Scientology.
- Diana crossing No Man's Land in Wonder Woman.
- Whether Diet Coke is okay to drink.
- Blake Lively running to "Unwritten" by Natasha Bedingfield in Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.
- Teresa Giudice's table flip.
- Saoirse Ronan's speech on womanhood in Little Women.
- Amelia Earhart.
- Just about any actor with a beard.
- Miley Cyrus' cameo in High School Musical 2.
- Also how High School Musical 2 is basically Dirty Dancing for kids.
- How both Rose and Jack could have fit on the door in Titanic.
- Tumblr's pastel goth phase.
- Why Serena should have ended up with Nate instead of Dan in Gossip Girl.
- Kim Kardashian's "Don't be f*cking rude" and "Get your f*cking ass up and work."
- Poot Lovato.
- The French Revolution.
- Kylie Jenner's "Is that a chicken?" and "Rise and shine."
- Justin Bieber telling Maria Menounos "I like that laugh."
- The fact that Chad Michael Murray's Austin couldn't recognize Hilary Duff's Sam during the dance in A Cinderella Story.
- Rory Gilmore's boyfriends.
- Rebecca Black's "Friday."
- JonBenét Ramsey.
- Princess Diana.
- The Salem Witch Trials.
- The seasonal Starbucks' menu.
- Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears' denim outfits at the 2001 AMA's.
- The first 20 minutes of The Parent Trap.
- Hilary Duff's riff in Raise Your Voice.
- Sofia Coppola.
- The Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire.
- Whether Hermione should have ended up with Draco, Harry, or Ron.
- Trader Joe's fall items.
- Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams' dance in Enchanted.
- "The Ghost Of Suite 613" Halloween episode of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.
- Meg Ryan's fashion in all of her '90s movies.
- The fact that Freaks & Geeks was cancelled.
- Taylor Swift burning down the Lover House during The Eras Tour.
- Making a Target trip.
- Greek mythology.
- Anthony and Kate touching their pinkies in Bridgerton.
- True crime.
- Owning a beach home with a best friend like in The Summer I Turned Pretty.
- Bridgerton: The Musical.
- The set pictures from It Ends With Us.
- Pedro Pascal.
- The March sisters from Little Women.
- Jonah Hauer-King in The Little Mermaid.
- Cleopatra.
- The first time we heard Olivia Rodrigo's "Driver's Licence."
- Buying (another) fall candle.
- Any celebrity breakup from any point in pop culture history.
- Taylor Swift's Fourth of July parties.
- Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth during the Avengers: Age Of Ultron press tour.
- Team Conrad and Team Jeremiah.
- Also Team Edward and Team Jacob.
- The Titanic.
- The fact that the opening of Outer Banks claims all the Pogues have multiple jobs, but then they never go to work again.
- What happened between Jay-Z and Solange in the elevator at the 2014 Met Gala.
- Mermaids.
- The Tabi Heist Tinder Swindler.
- Disney World.
- "Attenzione, Pickpocket!"
- Going to the farmer's market.
- The big fight in Crazy Stupid Love.
- Glee's rendition of "Bust Your Windows"
- Kiera Knightley's green dress in Atonement.
- The perfect response for a situation that already happened.
- WhenLa La Landwon the Oscar for Best Picture in 2017...and then learning they didn't actually win.
- When John Travolta called Idina Menzel Adele Dazeem.
- David Kawena from Lilo & Stitch.
- Which Halloween costume to pick.
- Emotional Support Water Bottles.
- Why Disney's live-action Mulan should have been a musical instead of Beauty & The Beast.
- Why Sharpay isn't the villain in High School Musical.
- The Friends theme song.
- Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl Halftime performance.
- Blake Lively's 2018 Met Gala dress.
- Nikki Minaj saying "Miley, what's good?" at the 2015 VMAs.
- "Running Up That Hill" by Kate Bush.
- "What Was I Made For" by Billie Eilish.
- When we can get our next Little Treat.
- The fact that Taylor Swift could surprise drop Reputation (Taylor's Version) at any moment.
- Why Hayden Christensen's Anakin from the Star Wars prequels deserved more love from fans.
- The TikTok carousels that feature quotes like "Something about death feels female."
- The Cheetah Girls.
- The wedding scene in Crazy Rich Asians.
- The 2003 Vanity Fair “It's Raining Teens” issue.
- How in the world Carrie Bradshaw could afford her New York City lifestyle.
- The entire cast of Top Gun: Maverick.
- BeyChella in 2018.
- Fall home decor.
- Carmen and Sydney from The Bear.
What is your version of the Roman Empire? Let us know in the comments!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!