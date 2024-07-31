I Can't Wait To See What Shirtless Sport 'Top Gun 3' (And Glen Powell) Has For Us
While Barbenheimer was its own cultural phenomenon, no movie has quite captured the summer of it all like Top Gun: Maverick. The 2022 film, released 36 years after the original, reintroduces Maverick (Tom Cruise) to audiences, and shows off a new class of recruits, including Miles Teller's Rooster and Glen Powell's Hangman.
Hangman is a cocky and competitive graduate who constantly finds himself toe-to-toe with Rooster. He's pushy, determined, and willing to sacrifice a lot to get exactly what he wants. But despite the fact he's the archetype my sister refers to as "The Blond Narcissist," fans quickly fell for Hangman, thanks to Powell's charm shining through the character.
Top Gun: Maverick made $1.496 billion worldwide, and fans have been waiting for a third installment ever since. And Glen Powell, who's still riding the viral success of Twisters, just gave us the Top Gun 3 update we've been waiting for.
Is there going to be Top Gun 3?
Yes, we're getting a Top Gun 3, and it looks like we're actually getting it sooner rather than later. During a podcast recording at 92nd Street Y with Happy Sad Confused's Josh Horowitz, Glen Powell was asked which would come first: another installment of Daisy Edgar-Jones' Normal Peopleor Top Gun 3. “I mean, I have a date,” Powell shared about returning to the role of Hangman (via Variety). He does not, however, have more details to share.
Even though the movie hasn't started filming yet — and we don't even have a full official cast for the three-quel — the fact Top Gun 3 has a start date means it's farther along in pre-production than we realized! Now MY main question is what kind of shirtless sport this third installment will give us after both Top Gun's beach volleyball scene and Top Gun: Maverick's beach football scene were met with very positive reviews. Even if it's spikeball or pickleball, if the shirts are off, I'll be seated.
“There is going to be some fun stuff being announced soon," Powell told Variety in January of this year. Although at the time he didn't have a start date, he spoke with "[Joseph] Kosinski, [Tom] Cruise, and Jerry [Bruckheimer] all the time. There is stuff happening and it sounds very exciting."
When is the Top Gun 3 release date?
We don't have an official release date for Top Gun 3 yet, but I think it would be the perfect summer 2025 movie. Check back here for updates on the film!
Who's in the Top Gun 3 cast?
Along with Glen Powell as Jake "Hangman" Seresin, Top Gun 3 is sure to feature Tom Cruise as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell and Miles Teller as Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw. We'll keep you updated on the full Top Gun 3 cast as we know more!
Was Penny in the first Top Gun?
The short answer to this question is kind of. Even though Penny (played by Jennifer Connelly in Top Gun: Maverick) is mentioned in the first Top Gun movie, we never see her onscreen.
Stay tuned for the latest Top Gun 3 news and check out 8 Times Glen Powell Melted Our Hearts just for the heck of it.
