OMG, Sydney Sweeney Revealed What Was REALLY Going On With Those Glen Powell Relationship Rumors
When Euphoria breakout star Sydney Sweeney and rom-com veteran Glen Powell appeared to get a bit cozier than just coworkers fans immediately started eating it up. Take a look at any of the pictures and videos shared from set, and you’ll see how infectious their chemistry really is. Well, Sydney Sweeney just spilled what was really going on behind the scenes of those rumors — and it honestly proves how funny she is.
The pair starred in Anyone But You, which filmed in Australia, and which Powell and Sweeney described to CinemaCon fans as a story of “two people who hate each other.”
"Sydney plays a character [who is] a real nightmare," Powell told the audience. And according to Sweeney, Powell’s character is a real “a—hole.” I mean — who doesn't LOVE an enemies-to-lovers pipeline?!
Talking to the New York Times, Sydney Sweeney revealed the rumored affair was actually a marketing ploy. "I wanted to make sure that we were actively having a conversation with the audience as we were promoting this film...Because at the end of the day, they’re the ones who created the entire narrative," she admitted. And when part of her SNL monologue included joking that Glen was her fiancé? I couldn't help but laugh.
In her 2025 Vanity Fair Hollywood story, Sydney offered even more details around the cultural moment. "Once [the movie] did become a success, a lot of the interviews were just questions about [the rumors], so I don’t know if we necessarily were planning on ever talking about the strategy behind any of it. We just had very specific questions and when you say no to a question, people think that you’re a b—ch, so."
Syd is (still) engaged to restaurateur Jonathan Davino, but Glen's GF of two years, model Gigi Paris, ended their relationship, coincidentally after all of the rom-com-turned-IRL relationship rumors started flying.
We're hoping to see Sydney and Glen work together again, and Sydney promises VF that they "would absolutely love to work on something else together." What can we do to make it happen?!!
