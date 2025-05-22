Miley Cyrus' New Album Film Is Coming To Theaters — Watch The Trailer Now!

We're finally getting another Miley Cyrus album — and the singer just dropped a teaser for the album's film. "Fueled by fantasy," according to the teaser, the film is edgy and bold (which are two things Miley is known for!). The new album, Something Beautiful, is her first release since 2023's hit album Endless Summer Vacation (which finally won her a Grammy!) — and it's coming next week. We're counting down the days!

Here's everything you need to know about Miley Cyrus' new album Something Beautiful — and the teaser for the film!

When is the Something Beautiful film coming out? The Something Beautiful album film is premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival June 6, 2025, and it'll be available to watch in theaters later in June. After the rock and roll of Plastic Hearts and vacation vibes of Endless Summer Vacation, Something Beautiful definitely feels like a return to the carefree pop we originally fell in love with. It reminds me of an edgier Hannah Montana and I stand by that!!

When is Miley Cyrus' new album coming out? Something Beautiful is dropping on May 30, 2025. She's already released a few of the tracks, which you can listen to right now ;).

How many songs are on Miley Cyrus' new album? Miley's new album has 13 tracks total: "Prelude" "Something Beautiful" "End of the World" "More to Lose" "Interlude 1" "Easy Lover" "Interlude 2" "Golden Burning Sun" "Walk of Fame (feat. Brittany Howard)" "Pretend You're God" "Every Girl You've Ever Loved (feat. Naomi Campbell)" "Reborn" "Give Me Love"

What has Miley Cyrus said about Something Beautiful? "After I had 'Flowers,' after I felt that validation that somewhere inside of me needed to feel, I really felt free to make the album that I've been craving kind of my whole adult career," Miley Cyrus said in the Something Beautiful trailer. It's giving Hollywood & Vegas glamour, it's giving moody glitz & glam, but more than anything it's giving Miley.

Are there any music videos? Yes, you can watch the "Something Beautiful" music video here! It's got some gorgeous glamour as Miley spends almost the entire video on a stage with lights and a microphone. Plus look at that glittery lipstick, yes please.

We also got a video for "End of the World" which features that classic 2000s "singer standing in front of a drum set while bright lights take up the frame" vibe.

And Miley Cyrus' newest music video is a black and white video for "More To Lose."

Stay tuned for more Miley Cyrus news!