This Green Goddess Salad Recipe (Plus Cooking Hacks!) Will Supercharge Your Lunch
Green goddess salad is having a moment, and we're personally here for it. Having healthy, nutritious salad recipes take center stage is the perfect way to start spring off on a healthy and delicious note. Green goddess salad can take a lot of different forms, but it's generally a chopped salad (rather than a leafy one) that uses ingredients like parsley, lemon, yogurt, and garlic to create a dish that's both fresh-tasting and truly filling. Here's one of our favorite green goddess salad recipes, as well as four helpful tips for hacking the salad game and taking your meals to the next level.
Green Goddess Salad Recipe
First off, let's talk about one of our go-to green goddess salad recipes. This one from Feel Good Foodie is one of our favorites, and it has all the ingredients needed to make us fall in love with a salad.
Green Goddess Salad Recipe (by Feel Good Foodie)
Ingredients for the Salad:
- ½ head of green cabbage
- 3 Persian cucumbers
- 1 bundle of green onions
- Tortilla chips for serving
For the Dressing:
- 1 cup baby spinach
- 1 cup fresh basil
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1 small shallot
- Juice of 2 lemons
- ¼ cup olive oil
- ¼ cup cashews
- ⅓ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 1 teaspoon salt
Directions:
- Place chopped cabbage, cucumbers and green onions in a large bowl.
- Add all the dressing ingredients to a blender or food processor and blend until creamy with a bright green color.
- Pour the dressing over the prepared vegetables and toss to combine.
- Enjoy with tortilla chips, if desired.
Tips + Hacks
Tip 1: You can make Green Goddess salad easier to digest by swapping rice wine vinegar for apple cider vinegar in recipes that call for it. The acid in the ACV will help you digest the proteins in your meal.
Tip 2: Not feeling the salad today? Make a green goddess sandwich instead by spreading the dressing on two pieces of toast and sandwiching plenty of fresh veggies between the slices.
Tip 3: Sure, you can pick up green goddess dressing in the store. But it's also super easy to make your own at home. Just mix Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, parsley, lemon juice, vinegar, garlic, salt, and pepper in your blender and you're good to go.
Tip 4: Want to take your salad up a notch? Add in some tortilla chips for a little extra crunch, or a little white wine for a sweet kick. You'll thank us later.
