Half Baked Harvest's Tieghan Gerard Teaches Brit Cooking Tips & Trends For 2021
Foodie worlds have officially collided: Tieghan Gerard of Half Baked Harvest joins Brit this week to share her favorite food trends of 2021 (yeah, that TikTok wrap trend isn't going anywhere), her secrets for making food photography look so good, the surprising kitchen tool she says everyone should own, plus her advice for those of us who are kinda over cooking after this past year.
Listen in to hear how the self-taught cook and NYTimes best-selling author (who's amassed almost 3 million followers) first got into cooking and her tips for making it fun no matter your culinary skill level.
