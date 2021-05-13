These Lemon Chicken Skewers Are The Perfect Springtime Dinner
Half Baked Harvest's Tieghan Gerard recently joined Brit on a Teach Me Something New podcast episode all about her best cooking tips. Now, she's sharing her favorite recipes with us, all originally published on Half Baked Harvest. Take it away Tieghan!
I am officially feeling spring in the air, and geez, I love it. This recipe is chock-full of Moroccan-inspired flavors and truly the most delicious, addicting, creamy feta sauce. It's perfect if you need something quick and easy to cook up this week.
The inspiration
As I mentioned above, this recipe was created with Moroccan flavors in mind. But then they also have a slight Greek twist with that creamy, salty feta sauce.
Years ago I made some grilled Moroccan chicken to serve alongside my homemade naan. I remember enjoying it so much, so I did my best to recreate those flavors today! Only I added a few touches to make the recipe even better.
Photo via Tieghan Gerard of Half Baked Harvest
Let's talk about the details
I marinate the chicken with a combination of olive oil, smoked paprika, cumin, cayenne, a small pinch of cinnamon, garlic, ginger, and lots of cilantro and parsley. If you don't love cilantro? Just use the parsley and maybe a handful of mint.
Now, when I say marinate, I really just mean toss the chicken up and let it sit while you get everything else for serving together.
Photo via Tieghan Gerard of Half Baked Harvest
While the chicken sits, I mix up a quick, lemony sun-dried tomato vinaigrette to serve over the chicken that adds that lemony touch to each bite.
Photo via Tieghan Gerard of Half Baked Harvest
Now, onto that feta sauce
As you might expect, I couldn't share this recipe without including a sauce. Enter this delicious feta sauce. It's whipped feta cheese, with a bit of yogurt, lemon, and whatever herbs you have on hand…or love the most.
The salty feta creates an addicting sauce. Every spoonful is delicious, but it's especially great over this lemon chicken.
Photo via Tieghan Gerard of Half Baked Harvest
Once you have everything all made/prepped, just grill chicken, and serve it all up! It's worth the wait!
I served the lemon vinaigrette and chicken with fresh naan and crispy roasted potatoes. I used homemade naan, but feel free to use your favorite store-bought pita or flatbread.
I then added a very generous amount of that feta sauce, fresh herbs, and a few extra slices of lemons to top the dish off.
Photo via Tieghan Gerard of Half Baked Harvest
There you have it, easy and delicious!
This recipe was originally published on Half Baked Harvest.
New York Times bestselling cookbook author of Half Baked Harvest and Super Simple, Tieghan Gerard, creates recipes inspired by the people and places she loves most. A food photographer, stylist, and recipe developer, Tieghan shares her work on her blog, Half Baked Harvest. Follow along on her site and social channels for a hearty mix of savory, sweet, healthy, and indulgent recipes... with a good amount of chocolate.