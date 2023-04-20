Warner Bros. Announce New Halle Berry And Angelina Jolie Movie: "Maude V Maude"
Oscar winners, Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie are joining forces in the new, Maude V Maude. The Catwoman actor and Tomb Raider lead will star in *and* co-produce the new action thriller, recently won by Warner Bros. after a massive bidding war.
As co-chairs at Warner Bros., Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy never shy away from going after a project they believe will be a major hit. De Luca and Abdy outbid competitors like Apple and Netflix for similar hot packages like Project Hail Mary and Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver. While exact details are being kept under wraps, here's what we do know so far!
Who is involved in "Maude v Maude"?
While Roseanne Liang and Scott Mosier are set to executive produce "Maude v Maude," Liang will also direct the film, with Mosier writing the script. Other producers include, Berry, Jolie, Holly Jeter, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Joe Roth.
What will "Maude v Maude" be about?
We don't have explicit plot details about "Maude v Maude" yet, but Deadline reported that "inside source" said the film will be a "global action thriller." The insider also described a "Bond vs Bourne" type of storyline, which sounds like everything we've ever wanted from leading ladies, Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie.
Have Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie ever worked together before?
Despite their successful decades-long careers, this is the first time Berry and Jolie will officially work together. But both women are no stranger to the blockbuster action flick. Past credits for Berry include John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and the X-Men movies, while Jolie’s catalog includes starring in Maleficent, Those Who Wish Me Dead, and Mr. & Mrs. Smith, alongside her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.
When will "Maude v Maude" come out?
We don't have a release date yet, but we're keeping an eye out for any new details on when we'll get to see Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie kick total butt onscreen.
We can’t wait for the bad*ssery that’s to come from this dynamic duo. Let us know what you're most excited about in the comments!
Photos by Arturo Holmes / Staff / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images and Alex Wong / Staff / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images
Stephanie Nieves is a writer, editor, teacher, and personal empowerment enthusiast from Spanish Harlem in NYC. She studied writing and rhetoric in college, then went on to teach ELA and writing to middle and elementary school students. Her work has been featured in Business Insider, Thought Catalog, FGRLS Club, Grown Magazine, and a number of literary magazines. When she's not writing, you can catch her watching reruns of RuPaul's Drag Race or ordering an overpriced dirty chai latte at Starbucks. You can connect with her on wordchefsteph.com.