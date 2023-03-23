Hannah Montana Is 17 Years Old Tomorrow, So Here Are Our 17 Favorite Moments
I'm pretty sure the first episode of Hannah Montana rewired my brain. Don't get me wrong — I still love Miley Cyrus. But Hannah Montana? She hits different with her allure of fame paired alongside promise that you could always choose when you're famous. This resonated with me in 2006, and it definitely strikes a chord with the current TikTok, fangirl generation. March 24 is the sitcom's 17th anniversary, so here are 17 of the best moments to reminisce on before you restart the series on Disney+.
1. Miley Tells Lilly...
This is one friend duo that we loved to watch over the years. Letting Lilly in on her secret gave Miley a confidante and gave us one of the show's greatest gifts: Lilly's alter ego Lola Luftnagle. Plus, the pink bathrobe + pie-to-the-face combo would make a great Halloween costume.
2. ...And Oliver
Oliver's hilarious revelation comes a few episodes after the pilot, and rounds out the trio for the rest of the series. That black bubble gum is seared into my memory for the rest of time.
3. Miley Spills Ketchup Everywhere While Talking To Her Crush
I, too, would spill ketchup everywhere if I was talking to Corbin Bleu. In college once, I got so flustered around my crush that I ranted about my love of mushrooms on burgers for way too long. So if anyone understands, Miley, it's me.
4. Anytime Rico Is Onscreen
Could I handle Rico if I knew him in real life? Absolutely not. Is he a hilarious addition to the show? Without a doubt.
5. The Cheese Jerky Song
This catchy song was stuck in my head for a solid few years after the episode premiered in 2007. I haven't had the pleasure of trying the snack in question, but it's still on my bucket list.
6. Hannah Meets The Jonas Brothers
Chances are, you were either a Nick girl or a Joe girl. (I'm sorry Kevin!!) Regardless, there was nothing like seeing all of them together onscreen! This episode also featured a different side of Miley as she got jealous about how much time her dad spent with the boys. It explored those emotions, and the family's relationships, and ended with a classic Disney heart-to-heart.
7. He Could Be The One
This felt like primetime soap opera content when I was 10. In this two-episode special, Miley has to choose between Jake and Jesse, while Rico and Jackson serve as the most chaotic narrators.
8. That's So Suite Life of Hannah Montana
What can I say about this television masterpiece that hasn't already been said? Bringing three different shows into one crossover event is one of the best things Disney Channel has ever done. This was the Avengers: Endgame of the early 2000s.
9. Miley Dreams That She Loses Her Voice
Dream episodes are always a fun way to break out of whatever formula or expectations a sitcom has put into place. After Miley loses her voice, she has a nightmare that her family no longer cares about her. Miley's late mom (Brooke Shields) comes to the rescue with the perfect mama bear hugs and a reminder that Miley is enough as she is. Cue the tears.
10. Mickayla And Hannah Face-Off
I love that both Selena and Miley are killing the game in 2023 with Only Murders in the Building and Endless Summer Vacation, respectively. Selena's cameo on Hannah Montana came right around the same time Wizards of Waverly Place premiered, and it was so fun to watch their characters battle it out onscreen.
11. Prom
In my opinion, this is one of the best episodes of the whole show. After Miley stands up her prom date to record a song with David Archuleta (*sigh* I can't say I don't understand), she realizes how important it is to keep your promises. Not only does the episode have a great lesson, but it also gave us my favorite song from the whole show, "I Want To Know You."
12. Aunt Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton is Miley Cyrus' godmother in real life, which adds a new layer to her cameos on the show. With her amazing voice and hilarious humor, any episode that featured Dolly was sure to be a good one!
13. The Crowley Corners Fundraiser
Okay, I know that this scene takes place in Hannah Montana: The Movie instead of the series. But considering this is one of the best Disney movies ever made, I couldn't pass up the opportunity to include it! "Hoedown Throwdown" and "Crazier" by Taylor Swift are the only two reasons you need to watch this segment of the movie. (And, yes, I still know all the choreo)
14. Literally Any Scene With Lucas Till
Miley had better chemistry with Lucas Till than she did with anyone else on her show. But unfortunately, he never made another appearance after the film. The banter and sense of adventure shared between these two still makes me smile.
15. Miley's New Bedroom
Season four of Hannah Montana premiered during my interior decorator era, and I'll never forget how excited I was when they showed off Miley and Lilly's new bedroom. Nothing screams 2010 like teal and purple.
16. Miley Tells The World She's Hannah Montana
When Miley rips off her wig on national television, revealing to the world that she's Hannah Montana, I was shocked. I also may have shed a few tears.
17. Miley Goes To College
While this ending is controversialfor some, it brings the series full circle. The underlying theme of the entire show is friendship and the choices that Miley makes for her life. Choosing to have a normal (or as normal as possible) college experience with her best friend is the perfect way to end the show.
Were you a Hannah Montana fan? Let us know your favorite moments in the comments.
