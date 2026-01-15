A new Harry Styles album is officially coming. The "As It Was" singer announced his fourth studio album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally., on January 15 (and the post already has a whopping 4M likes). The last time Harry Styles released music was his Harry's House album in 2022, and boy oh boy does it feel like decades since I heard "Music For A Sushi Restaurant" for the first time. Well, it won't be long before we can hear the new music because the album is coming this spring. Here's all the info we have so far.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Harry Styles' new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. before it drops in March 2026.

Will there be a 4th Harry Styles album? View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles Yes, Harry Styles announced Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. on January 15, 2026. We don't know the sound of the album yet (although it's safe to assume there will be major disco vibes), but based on the cover art and his new artist pictures, it'll be creative and funky and all things fun.

Is Harry Styles releasing a new album in 2026? You'll be able to stream Harry Styles' new album and purchase it in stores starting March 6, 2026.

How many Harry Styles albums are there? Erskine Records Limited This new album will be Harry's fourth. Here's his discography so far: Harry Styles (2017)

(2017) Fine Line (2019)

(2019) Harry's House (2022)

(2022) Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. (2026)

What was Harry Styles' most successful album? Erskine Records Limited Fine Line is Harry Styles' best-selling album, according to a report from Bestselling Albums. The album, which released in 2019, sold over 5 million units.

Stay tuned for more pop culture news and updates on Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. on our Facebook.