This Ethereal Aesthetic Will Turn Your Closet Into Wonderland
I am a girly girl to my core. Even in athletic shorts and a tee shirt, I always have dainty jewelry, glittery eyeshadow, or braids in my hair. The hottest trends of 2023 – from the Coquette aesthetic to the No Pants trend — are all about embracing your body and your personality in the most unconventional and beautiful ways. And my favorite aesthetic of the year (so far) is what Pinterest Predicts calls “Airy Styles”— not to be confused with what actual British people probably call Harry Styles.
Leading ladies like Legally Blonde's Elle Woods and Bridgerton's Kate Sharma exhibit strength and intelligence, without sacrificing any of their femininity in the process. Much like these heroines, the Airy Styles trend celebrates the complexity of traditionally femme looks while bringing in ethereal details I’ve dreamt about since I first watched The Lord of the Rings.
Spring is all about new life and new beginnings, so don’t be afraid to start fresh by adding some tulle, some ruffles, and some shimmer to your closet. Mix in some pastels and bold shades. Contrast it all with a modern edge. Whatever you do, treat your wardrobe with the Airy Styles renaissance it deserves. Welcome to Wonderland.
Are ruffles in style 2023?
Ruffles are definitely back in style. We love a ruffled blouse, but we’ll also always say yes to dresses, skirts, and pants.
Is lace in style in 2023?
Lace is in style this year. While you can find it in overlays and outer layers, the real star of 2023 will be long sleeve tops that you can layer.
Are maxi dresses in style 2023?
Maxi dresses are still going strong, but feel free to wear a voluminous babydoll dress on warm spring days. If you are looking for maxi dresses, feel free to swap your prairie-chic prints for shimmer or even some fringe.
The Basics
Materials
To achieve this aesthetic, look for materials that are naturally light to translate the weightless euphoria Airy Styles represents.
- Silk
- Tulle
- Lace
- Satin
Colors
Even though pastels are the primary colors here, you don’t need to stick to them if they don’t feel like you. Opt for the above materials in neutrals, neons, or toned-down shades of your favorite colors.
- Pastels
- Neutrals
- Neons
- Jewel Tones
The Extras
Hair + Makeup
Create a pastel eye makeup look that matches your outfit, or braid pearls into your hair. These kinds of accessories will add texture without any rough elements.
Shimmery dresses
Tassel Beaded Mini Shift Dress ($174, was $435)
These rainbow beads add an extra pop of color to a more neutral look. Basically, this dress has it all: color, shimmer, and texture, all in one gorgeous package.
Sachin & Babi Sequin Sanza Dress ($110 with Rent The Runway)
Thanks to the bold color and eye-catching sequins on this dress, you can keep your accessories to a minimum. Opt for a bold graphic liner or a barely-there eyeshadow to round out your Airy look.
That Girl Sequin Slip ($98)
Pairing the shiny, sleek feel of a sequin dress with a rich velvet blazer is the perfect combo, especially if you keep it monochromatic.
Altar’d State Peach Sequin Dress ($80)
The perfect spring picnic dress: found. The simple peach color really lets the sparkle overlay stand out, and adds an extra layer of romance.
Lace top long sleeve
FRENCH CONNECTION Juliet Mozart Lace Sleeve Sweater ($103, was $138)
Everyone needs a simple black, square-neck top, and this pick also happens to feature lace sleeves. It’s an elevated basic that you’ll wear all spring long.
hanky panky Women's Signature Lace Unlined Long Sleeve Top ($49)
Wear a thin, lace bodysuit under oversized layers for a light look with coverage. The coolest aspect of this top is definitely its versatility — it’ll feel edgy under a graphic tee and girly under a slip.
T TAHARI Kimono Sleeve Lace Top ($64, was $198)
Your classic button down just got an upgrade. This blouse proves lace long sleeve tops don’t have to just be tight or dark. We can’t wait to wear this with jeans and loafers.
MIHOLL Women’s Long Sleeve Tops Lace Casual Loose Blouses T Shirts ($26)
For a more casual outfit, go for a colorful sweater that you can wear with jeans on a coffee run or sweats inside the house. Even dressed down, the color will still have you feeling fab.
Tulle sleeves
By Anthropologie Mini Tulle Heart Layer ($140)
Thanks to Emily in Paris, we’ve already seen how fashion in the 2020s is all about wearing beautiful pieces because of their beauty. Add this tulle layer to bodysuits, bodycon dresses, or tanks.
Forever 21 Tulle-Sleeve Crop Top ($20, was $28)
Tulle sleeves add an upscale detail to this tank that can dress up your jeans and sandals. If you wanna go a little girlier, toss it on with a skirt instead.
Altar’d State Bella Puff Sleeve Bodysuit ($60)
Mother’s Day brunch or an afternoon city stroll calls for the perfect girly top: pink, flattering, and voluminous yet still streamlined. Bingo, baby.
MAJORELLE Baby Bye Bye Top ($158)
Whether you’re in need of a vacation outfit or you want something unique, this top mixes a sexy silhouette with playful polka dots for something that looks brand new.
Sheer pants outfit
RUEWEY Women See Through Mesh Flare Cover up Pants ($10+)
This bright chartreuse has us dreaming of sunnier days, making this sheer pair of pants perfect for spring and summer. Plus, it features ruffles on the legs, and you really can’t go wrong with ruffles.
ASOS Starlet Rose Set ($139, $191)
Sheer pants can feel inherently ethereal, but this darker take on the trend uses black fabric and deep red roses to ground the look. The perfect ‘fit to go with your new leather jacket, if you ask us.
Pacsun Dippin' Daisy's Palm Springs Pants ($42)
Make a statement with a punchy orange outfit that will have you feeling like you’re in Daisy Jones & The Six. They’re also the perfect thing to wear over your new swimsuit.
ASOS LUXE Bandeau Corseted Tiered Ruffle Top + Wide Leg Sheer Pants ($68, was $85 and $53, was $70)
This truly is the outfit of our dreams. Between the ruffles, the powder blue, and the corset-meets-power suit vibes, we’re in love.
