18 Headbands for Spring That Will Turn Heads
We love a good hair accessory for when we're feeling Zoom fancy or recovering from an at-home-haircut gone wrong. Since headbands are versatile enough to go with your favorite pair of sneakers or your go-to satin midi, they're the perfect accessory for every kind of outfit, day or night. Here are 18 head-turning styles that are perfect for spring.
Jennifer Behr Thada Velvet Headband ($225). Recently worn by Princess Eugenie, this velvet headband is fit for royalty. And if it's good enough for an *actual* princess, we'll take it.
ASOS DESIGN Leaf Crown Headband ($12). For those of us who would prefer to wear an actual crown, this is a nice compromise.
Burberry Girl's Vintage Check Headband ($150). This vintage pick is great for the gal who can't stop rewatching Downton Abbey. We understand.
Forever21 Structured Chain Headband ($6). Don't underestimate the power that a metallic headband has to add a little bit of edge to your outfit.
Urban Outfitters Jeanine Stone Headband ($14). If you like a more minimalist approach to accessories, this jeweled headband is the one for you. Elegant yet understated, it'll bring some pizzazz to your look.
Headbands of Hope Vintage Floral Headband ($20). Add a dose of retro to every outfit with this pick. And with every headband purchased, Headbands of Hope gives one to a child who has suffered an illness.
Urban Outfitters Valet Studio Zoe Headband ($65). This satiny baby is a soft way to make your outfit a smidge more trendy.
TASHA Ruched Headband ($20). We've never met a shade of pink we didn't like, and this ruched accessory is no exception.
LELE SADOUGHI Mixed-Print Knotted Yarn Headband ($75). With muted tones and cozy texture, this headband makes us want to grab our favorite cardigan and cuddle up with a cup of tea.
Madewell Padded Headband ($18). Choosing a multi-colored headband means you can pair it with more outfits than ever before. Capsule wardrobe-approved!
Band of Sisters' Headbands ($60). This Instagram-only brand is great for any girlboss on the go and they're more comfortable than basically everything else.
Free People Cassia Headband ($168). Any bright colors, especially Pantone's 2021 Color of the Year, gets us excited for warmer weather! Pair with cutoff jeans and mules if you dare.
Lele Sadoughi Knotted Velvet Headband with Crystals ($195). You can skip jewelry altogether with this crystal-adorned accessory.
J. Crew Rainbow Stripe Scrunchie Headband ($30). Fun and flirty, this colorful option is casual enough for most days.
LOFT Floral Top Knot Headband Floral Top Knot Headband ($20). For those days you'd rather wear leggings, pick a more relaxed headband with a pretty floral pattern.
Gaios Contemporary Rose Embroidered Loretha Headband ($186). Dress up your favorite tee or pair with a cocktail dress and you can't go wrong.
Free People Mia Soft Headband ($128). Bring out your inner Bohemian with this headband that will look good all year long.
Curried Myrrh Cassia Embellished Headband ($158). You don't have to choose between pearls or sequins with this headband that does it all.
Tag us with your headband looks @BritandCo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- Headband Hacks! 3 Creative Ways to Style 'Em Up - Brit + Co ›
- DIY Beyonce's Lemon Headband in Under Ten Minutes - Brit + Co ›
- How to make a hippie flower headband - B+C Guides ›
- 10-Minute DIY: Make a Headband Out of Wire + Fabric Scraps - Brit ... ›
- 14 NYE Party Hats + Headbands to DIY Before the Ball Drops - Brit + ... ›
- Is Everyone Wearing a Headband Right Now? - Brit + Co ›
- How to repurpose socks into a winter headband - B+C Guides ›
- 12 Chrissy Teigen-Approved Headbands - Brit + Co ›
- We're With the (Head)Band: 16 Festival Headwraps to Buy + DIY ... ›
- 17 Ways to Make a Headband With Your Own Hair - Brit + Co ›
Brit + Co Editorial Intern, the Taylor Swift friend | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!