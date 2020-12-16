Cheer Up Your Winter With Pantone's Color of the Year
Pantone announced two Colors of the Year for 2021: Ultimate Gray and Illuminating, signaling a message of hope to come out of a very gloomy 2020. We're into it and loving the idea of embracing Illuminating-inspired yellows to perk up our winter home and closet. Here are 20+ ways we're focusing on the positive for 2021 with bright, happy, illuminating yellow.
Hygge & West OTOMI Wallpaper ($150/roll)
Anthropologie Sunset Vase ($28)
UO Selena Armchair ($499)
Le Creuset Sauteuse ($180)
Apt2B Tatum Upholstered Bed ($1443)
West Elm Mitzi Nightstand ($129)
UO Icon Book Light ($20)
Boden Alice Satchel ($150)
Druthers Recycled Cotton Knit Beanie ($50)
