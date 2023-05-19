Apparently This Viral Headband Gives You The "Sunglasses Effect"
Okay, so you know that instant confidence boost you get when your sunglasses push your hair back perfectly? The warm weather combined with a gorgeous tan, hair down, and the right pair of sunglasses is every girl's self-proclaimed peak. And it turns out, there’s a headband that does exactly that — but without the glasses part — so you can achieve that look all year round. One TikTok influencer, @sophiacuerquis found the brand Zazzy Bandz that takes the elusive “sunglasses” effect and enacts it.
How to Wear Zazzy Bandz: Straight Hair
The brand offers three different styles (original, relaxed, and wrapped) in a variety of patterns for every outfit, advertised as “the redesigned headband that fits like sunglasses.” Beach girlies (AKA us) are allll over this. A headband goes for anywhere from around $17 to $21 — but some TikToker’s are not completely thrilled with the cost.
One commenter said that she prefers to wait for a knockoff version on Shein, while others claim that they are waiting for the dupe version of the accessory. Dupes have been all the rage online lately— meaning shoppers are looking for cheaper versions of their favorite (and presumably more expensive) products and clothing items.
“Someone find a dupe cause this is $30,” one person wrote. Zazzy Bandz replied, “Let us know, because our design is patented!” While internet users claim that the price point is a ripoff, the brand did explain that the headbands “very rarely need to be replaced” and are “a sustainable purchase.” Looks like only time will tell if that’s true or not.
This product is apparently also worth it for the curly haired girlies, as another user wrote, “It’s great for those with curly hair cause it doesn’t dent it! Keeps the hair out of my face — wear it all the time around the house.” As a curly haired girl myself who has struggled to style it for years, I know how hard it is to find an accessory that successfully holds your hair back—so it’s safe to say I am officially intrigued. Hot girl summer is officially underway and I’m ready to swipe my credit card!!
Shop Our Favorite Zazzy Bands
Espresso Headband ($17)
This chocolate brown headband is giving espresso martini vibes, and we are so about it.
Rose Wrapped Headband ($21)
We love how this wrapped headband adds a little texture to any look. Plus, we're still suckers for millennial pink TBH.
Purple Translucent Headband ($17)
We wanna pair this headband with our favorite skort and a pair of jelly shoes all summer long!
Black Headband ($17)
A black headband that Blair Waldorf would approve of — sign us up!
Header image via Vicky / PEXELS