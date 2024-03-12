Kristin Cavallari Explains How She Met Her Brand New Boyfriend
Women like Kristin Cavallariare giving a middle finger to outdated rules like who's allowed to have an age gap relationship or not, and it's refreshing to see. As much as we remember her for her time on The Hills, she's branched out as an author, entrepreneur, and host of the podcast Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari. Speaking of her podcast, Kristin Cavallari doesn't hold back in her latest episode, diving into all the tea surrounding her new boyfriend.
At first listen, her giddy tone is evident and immediately draws you in for the 45 minutes she gushes about the key details that led her to a new relationship. Keep scrolling for a breakdown of the most important things she covered!
How Did Kristin Cavallari Meet Her New Boyfriend?
We're truly living in a digital age because TikTok is the reason Kristin Cavallari was introduced to her new boyfriend Mark Estes. She told her best friend Justin Anderson that she was scrolling down her timeline when she came across what she called a "boy group" called The Montana Boyz and they both agreed one of them specifically is her type. She said, "He's gorgeous. Like, everything about him is perfect. But, he's also outdoorsy and manly."
Three weeks later, she got a DM from The Montana Boyz that said "I love you" and she immediately let them know she wanted to have them on her podcast. Although the podcast didn't happen, Kristin Cavallari appeared in one of their TikTok videos. Once Kristin Cavallari learned from her assistant that they were planning to move to Nashville, she arranged for a line dancing meet-up with The Montana Boyz and her staff. After they met, Kristin decided to call the guy who would become her boyfriend "Montana." (Cavallari uses Montana as a stand in for her boyfriend's real name during the podcast recording as she never names anyone explicitly on her show.)
Kristin Cavallari hard launched her new relationship with boyfriend Mark Estes on Instagram in February, and the rest is history!
How Does She Feel About Their Age Gap?
Kristin Cavallari didn't know how young The Montana Boyz were, but she wasn't interested in pursuing a relationship with "Montana" at first. She did admit she had a brief issue with their age gap, but decided that "Montana" being 24 while she's 37 doesn't really bother her. Justin pointed out that she actually used to say she wouldn't date guys who were only 30 because she thought they were too young. However, she's more interested in who "Montana" is as a person and notes that life experiences and how you were raised is more indicative of one's maturity level than age alone.
Do Kristin Cavallari's Kids Like Her New Boyfriend?
Kristin Cavallari said her boys were so excited to meet "Montana" for the first time and she feels like they really want her to be happy. "I've been really good about separating my dating life from their [life]," she said. Her oldest son especially approves of "Montana" and it's shocking to Kristin because he's usually the toughest judge of whoever she's dating.
How Has Her Career Prepared Her For Public Opinions About Her Relationship?
Kristin Cavallari is at a point where doesn't really care what anyone thinks about her new boyfriend. She's lived life in the public eye and is comfortable enough with herself to make decisions that make her happy. Kristin said, "...when this news came out, it's the first time in my entire life I 100% haven't given a sh-t what anyone thinks... My own mother is noticing a difference in me."
Did She Mention Anything About Her Divorce From Jay Cutler?
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler were married for seven years before announcing their divorce in 2020. She didn't go into detail about it during the podcast episode, but she did talk about the magnitude of her relationship with her new boyfriend. "It's the first time I've gone public since my divorce," she said.
Everyone will always have opinions about a relationship they're not in, but all that matters is Kristin and Mark's happiness.
What do you think about Kristin Cavallari's relationship with her new boyfriend?
