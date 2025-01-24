OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Find that gem.

10 Thrifting Trends To Totally Upgrade Your Vintage & Antique Finds In 2025

Thrifting Trends 2025
Heirloomd
Theresa Gonzalez
By Theresa GonzalezJan 24, 2025
Theresa Gonzalez

Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.

See Full Bio

If you love the thrill of the vintage hunt and discovering one-of-a-kind treasures, you're not alone. There's a rise in secondhand shopping as many shoppers want to live more sustainably and on a budget while creating unique, personalized aesthetics. The beauty of antique shopping lies in the fact that every era has its charm, but the key is finding pieces that truly resonate with your individual style. Whether you’re drawn to the elegance of Art Deco, the cozy appeal of modern farmhouse, or the undeniable coolness of the '70s, there’s something you'll find that will make your home feel layered and grounded in history.

Now there are a ton of curated marketplaces like Etsy, Chairish, Sunbeam Vintage, and Heirloomed that match buyers with their dream vintage finds without having to visit your local antiques faire or shop (although that's always a fun outing too).

Here are 2025 vintage shopping trends to shop on your next antique hunt.

Western Art

Chairish

1. Western Art

Landscapes from the early 20th century and western themes are en vogue, but don't limit yourself to paintings and wall art. Look beyond to unique pieces that ground your home with a bit of history — think heirloom textiles, artisanal ceramics, and sculptural clay accents that tell a story. This 1927 horse painting by Raoul Millais from Chairish is nearly $7,000, but you can lean into Studio McGee x Target's cowboy decor with its Stallion on Canvas Board with Antique Frame for just $12!

Art Deco Mirrors

Magnolia

2. Art Deco Mirrors

Nothing elevates a bathroom or entryway quite like a distinctive mirror that sets your space apart from mass-produced design you see all over. Art Deco mirrors break away from traditional shapes with curvy and geometric silhouettes and intricate details that make a bold statement. This Magnolia Vintage Inspired Art Deco Mirror is a subtle nod to the era.

Vintage chandeliers

Etsy

3. Romantic and Sculptural Lighting

Vintage chandeliers, sconces, and table lamps are more than just lighting — they’re statement pieces that add artistic charm to your space. Find a one-of-a-kind piece that reflects your style, and swoon whenever you switch it on and off.

Miniature Accents

Etsy

4. Miniature Accents

Miniature spoons, figurines, and trinkets add a touch of personality to dresser and tablescapes. Seek out tiny treasures that bring you joy but also infuse your decor with playful if not meaningful charm.

Curvy Headboards

Shutterstock

5. Curvy Headboards

A headboard can instantly elevate a room, and antique stores are the perfect treasure troves for finding unique shapes and designs. You can choose to restore, upholster, or embrace its original charm to add character and a stunning focal point in your space.

Floral Tableware

Heirloomed

6. Floral Tableware

I'm absolutely swooning over these Heirloomed vintage plates. They transform any table setting into a beautifully curated, creative masterpiece.

Unfinished Brass Accents

Micheile Henderson

7. Unfinished Brass Accents

Unfinished brass accents like candlestick holders, hardware, and trays add a timeless vintage charm to your home.

Restored Wood Furniture

Elsie Green

8. Restored Wood Furniture

Reclaimed wood hutches and buffets like this one from Elsie Green are having a major moment in the vintage market. They also offer stylish and functional storage.

Vintage glassware

Shutterstock

9. Colorful Glassware

Vintage glassware never goes out of style, and adding colorful pieces that complement your aesthetic can make your dinner parties truly gorgeous.

Reclaimed Rugs

Revival

10. Reclaimed Rugs

More sellers are restoring natural vintage rugs like this Revival one-of-a-kind vintage rug, hand-knotted by Beni M'Guild tribes in Morocco, with beautiful patterns. They are a great way to complement the art on your walls with art on your floors.

