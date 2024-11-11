The 5 Prettiest Holiday Color Trends That Aren’t Just Red & Green
Traditional red and green decor will always have its charm, but can sometimes fall dangerously close into tacky territory. If you're craving a fresher look this season, we've rounded up holiday decor in the trendiest colors. From earthy neutrals to muted rainbows and every shade of red beyond Santa's suit, these holiday decor finds are here make your home feel extra merry and bright.
Keep reading for trending holiday colors for 2024!
Fuschia Accents
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Satin Bow Garland
Give your holiday decor an edgy twist with a bold, vibrant hue like fuchsia. Pair it with metallics for a luxe look, or mix it with jewel tones like emerald and sapphire for a rich and elegant vibe.
Gather Goods
Gather Goods Linen Cloth Napkins, Set of 2
50 Shades of Red
Etsy
Etsy Handmade Decorations
Embrace deep, on-trend hues like scarlet, burgundy, and Bordeaux in your holiday decor. These rich shades pair beautifully with golds, greens, and creams, perfect for creating a cozy, elegant aesthetic.
Earthy Neutrals
West Elm
West Elm Flocked Ball Ornaments, Set of 9
Bring a calming, natural vibe to your holiday decor with earthy neutrals. Soft shades like taupe, earthy greens and reds, and warm ivory add a subtle elegance and blend well with organic materials like wood, linen, and greenery.
Ferm Living
Ferm Living Star Christmas Calendar
Wayfair
Wayfair Wood Nutcracker
Mid-Century Whimsy
Schoolhouse
Swiss Scallop Stocking
Feeling nostalgic? Go with whimsical colors inspired by mid-century design and heirloom aesthetic. Think vibrant teals, cheerful yellows, and retro pinks that add playful nostalgia to your space. Mixing these hues with vintage ornaments and quirky accents creates a joyful, unique look.
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Cut Glass Candle Holder
Meri Meri
Meri Meri Decorative Velvet Bows
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Bon Bon Napkin Rings, Set of 4
Muted Rainbow
Target
Meri Meri Rainbow Table Candles
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Mini Ornament Wreath
We've transformed our popular mini ornament set into a cheerful wreath, brimming with festive holiday color.
Bella Bella
Bella Bella Rainbow Enamel Bowls
