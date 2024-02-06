From Dark and Dated to Spanish-Style Oasis — See This Stunning Home Renovation In Eagle Rock
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
This little 1926 home in Eagle Rock, Los Angeles had an odd 1980s addition and very little charm (think rough plywood siding outside and disjointed architectural styles inside). Barrett Cooke, principal of L.A.-based design and architecture firm Arterberry Cooke, stepped in to give it a much-needed modern makeover, transforming the home from a dark and dated, uninspired space into a Spanish-style indoor-outdoor oasis, perfect for an LA family.
Photo: RJ Guillermo
“The homeowners wanted to create a space that would allow them to work from home, host out-of-town guests, and suit their changing needs,” said Barrett, who worked with Chris Williams Construction and Brad Katz Design Construction to transform the home.
That meant changing up the layout to get a better sense of flow and functionality. “We added a new family room space and turned the previous kitchen into the entryway, which allowed us to create an open plan for a majority of the home," she adds. The large windows in the family room bring the outdoors in and take advantage of the beautiful LA views.
Photo: RJ Guillermo
The overall vibe of the home is a warm, inviting, comfortable, and evocative space, says Barrett. The design takes advantage of the great outdoors (and great Los Angeles weather) by connecting the interior with the views and hillside as much as possible.
Photo: RJ Guillermo
The design team also created an addition to the home to further expand the kitchen and added new living and dining spaces. Barrett added a primary suite to the lower level, opening up the rooms and creating larger and more functional living spaces. The new design offers a playful take on classic California living, says Barrett, with eclectic patterns, textured walls, warm woods, and airy expansive spaces that she says are perfect for family gatherings.
Photo: RJ Guillermo
But while stunning, the complicated renovation project was not for the faint of heart. "The homeowners were up for the challenge and came with patience, the ability to pivot, and enthusiasm,” said Barrett.
Photo: RJ Guillermo
Planning a home renovation soon? Here are Barrett’s tips for surviving any renovation:
Be prepared for the "hurry up and wait." Depending on the municipality of the project, the requirements from permitting agencies can be quite laborious and lengthy, which was the case for this renovation project.
Be creative with finishes. Our clients sourced some of the tiles directly from the maker and some from overstock that we had on previous projects. In order to meet the larger goal, they found other creative ways to be economical.
Be a nice person. It seems silly, but being a team player with the contractor and design team, and being a generally thankful and kind person and generally nice to be around goes a long way towards creating a successful project. These clients were the best. They had clear ideas on what they like, knew when to ask for help, and treated everyone with respect and professionalism.
Photo provided by owner
Here's the BEFORE!
Photo: RJ Guillermo
Ahhh, and here's the AFTER!
Photo: RJ Guillermo
Great tips, thanks Barrett!
Looking for more home decor inspiration? Find more home decor inspiration on B+C’s Pinterest and Home Decor page!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.