OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

things grown kids do boomers dont understand
Parenting

8 Things You're Doing That Totally Confuse Your Boomer Parents

weekly horoscope february 23
Horoscopes

Your “Dreamy” Weekly Horoscope Is Here For February 23-March 2!

home exterior california remodel
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

15 Decor Ideas I’m Stealing From This Gorgeous California Home Remodel

Romantic Quotes From Movies
Movies

15 Guilty Pleasure Romantic Movie Quotes We Can’t Help But Love

Organizing Tips for every room
Home Organization & Cleaning

4 Easy Organizing Tips To Make Your Home Look Super Tidy

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 characters
Entertainment

Every Character Returning For 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3

blake lively justin baldoni legal battle
Celebrity News

Here's The Latest Update In The Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni Legal Battle

sterling k. brown paradise season 2 hulu
TV

Yay! Sterling K. Brown's 'Paradise' Just Got Renewed For Season 2!

Mistakes To Avoid At Costco
Food News & Menu Updates

7 Mistakes To Avoid At Costco That Are Costing You Money

what's leaving netflix march 2025
Entertainment

8 Amazing Titles Leaving Netflix Next Week

“Wacky” Beauty Products From The 2000s
Beauty & Skin Care

10 “Wacky” Beauty Products From The 2000s You Totally Forgot Existed

march horoscope 2025
Horoscopes

Your March Horoscope For 2025 Is Bringing Some Serious "Transformations"

preppy baby names
Baby Names

8 Preppy Baby Names We Absolutely Adore For 2025

justin baldoni blake lively amended complaint it ends with us
Celebrity News

Wow, Justin Baldoni's Lawyer Just Said Blake Lively's Latest Legal Claim Is "Underwhelming"

​Wendy's Thin Mints Frosty
Food News & Menu Updates

Girl Scout Cookie Lovers: Wendy’s Thin Mints Frosty Is Here!

Small budget, big impact.

10 Easy Upgrades To Quickly Boost Your Home's Value

home upgrades
Mellon Studio
Theresa Gonzalez
By Theresa GonzalezFeb 23, 2025
Theresa Gonzalez

Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.

See Full Bio

Selling a home is all about first impressions, but why wait until you're ready to sell to spruce up your home? You deserve to enjoy the home upgrades too! From fresh paint to better lighting, these simple yet high-impact tweaks instantly elevate your space — no full reno required. Got a free weekend? Knock out a few of these easy upgrades and give your home a little TLC.

Scroll for 10 easy home upgrades to boost your home's value!

JRS Interior design

Mellon Studio

1. Declutter & Stage Like a Pro

Maximize space by decluttering and staging your furniture to make your home feel bigger and more inviting. When Santa Barbara-based interior designer Jessica Risko Smith, founder of JRS Interior Design, was tasked with completely gutting a 1950s home in her area she paid close attention to the home’s architecture, which leaned traditional. She upgraded the home with cozy, natural materials true to her California-inspired aesthetic. Her approach to shelving alone offers major clutter-free inspiration, proving that a well-edited space can make all the difference.

curb appeal

Dropcap Studio

2. Upgrade Your Curb Appeal

Swap out old house numbers, update outdoor lighting, and power wash everything to make your first impression impressive.

exterior paint

Shutterstock

3. Add Fresh Paint, Inside & Out

Did you kiddo go through a purple phase? A fresh coat of paint in modern, neutral tones instantly makes your home look newer and well-maintained. If you don't have the time or budget to do the whole house, exterior or interior, update the front door with new paint or the entryway to make your home feel like new.

bathroom upgrade

clé tile

4. Give Bathrooms The Spa Treatment

Make your bathroom feel inviting by swapping outdated fixtures, re-caulking the tub, installing a modern vanity, or adding new mirrors for an instant lift. Add fresh towels and soaps to give it that spa aesthetic.

kitchen cabinets

Rejuvenation

5. Invest In A Kitchen Mini Makeover

No need to do a full renovation in your kitchen if everything is solid. Simply replace cabinet hardware, upgrade the faucet if needed, and add under-cabinet lighting to make a big impact.

dining room

West Elm

6. Brighten Rooms With Lighting Upgrades

Still hanging on to old light fixtures? Replace outdated ones with stylish, energy-efficient options to brighten up your space.

wood floors

Stuga Studio

7. Freshen Up Floors

The biggest impact I made in my home was refinishing the oak hardwood floors, which hadn't been upgraded in decades. It instantly brightened the space and made a dingy (cigarette-scented) space feel like new. Refinish hardwood floors, replace worn-out carpets, or add engineered wood planks for a cost-effective update.

outdoor furniture

Keegan Checks

8. Refresh The Great Outdoors

A simple patio refresh with new seating, string lights, and potted plants can extend your living space and increase your home's resale value. This is a space you can enjoy too just in time for spring.

laundry room

Tilebar

9. Install Energy-Efficient Appliances

Adding insulation, upgrading windows, or installing energy-efficient appliances can attract buyers looking for savings. Even decluttering, painting, and tiling a small space like a laundry room can make a big impact.

keyless entry

Yale Home

10. Upgrade To A Smart Home

A smart thermostat, keyless entry, or security cameras increase convenience and appeal to modern buyers. They also make your life just a little easier.

Have a passion for home decor? Check out our Home page and Pinterest page for more home decor inspiration!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

declutteringhome decorhome decor inspirationhome decor trendshome upgrade

The Latest

home exterior california remodel
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

15 Decor Ideas I’m Stealing From This Gorgeous California Home Remodel

weekly horoscope february 23
Horoscopes

Your “Dreamy” Weekly Horoscope Is Here For February 23-March 2!