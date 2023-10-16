Here Are 9 Tips On How To Wear A Bandana, Plus Our Fave Styles To Shop Right Now
Bandanas, though once primarily relegated to the cowgirls of the world, have become one of the most versatile fashion pieces you can keep in your closet. Whether you wear one as a bold statement or have some on-hand for subtle accessorizing, we’re here to show you exactly how to wear a bandana. The ways to style them are truly endless, so if none of these styling tips work for you, just have fun making up your own rules! We’ve also rounded up 15 stellar bandana styles for you to test the fabric out for yourself.
How To Wear A Bandana
Photo by Bella Zhong / PEXELS
1. Headband Style
- Fold the bandana into a long strip.
- Wrap it around your forehead like a traditional headband, tying it at the back.
2. Classic Cowboy Style
- Fold the bandana diagonally once to create a triangle.
- Place the flat edge on your forehead and tie the two ends at the back. Alternatively, you could tie the knot in the front, rotate it to the back, then pull the bandana over your head.
3. Neck Scarf
- Fold the bandana diagonally once into a triangle.
- Place the flat edge at the front of your neck, and tie the two ends at the back. Play with the folds and creases to create a look that works for you. Alternatively, you could tie it headband style around the neck.
Photo by Agatha Ezepue / PEXELS
4. Hair Tie
- Fold the bandana over itself a few times to form a long, thin strip.
- Tie a knot or bow around a ponytail to keep your hair comfortably in place.
5. Bandana Belt
- Find a large bandana, then fold it over itself a few times to form a long strip.
- Thread it through your belt loops and tie it in the front or on the side to create a decorative belt.
6. Bag Accessory
- Tie the bandana around the strap of your purse in any fashion to add a pop of color and style.
Photo by David Gari / PEXELS
7. Hatband
- Wrap the bandana around the base of a brimmed hat, securing it with a knot to create a unique hatband.
8. Bandana Top
- Find a large bandana, then fold it diagonally once to form a triangle.
- Tie the two long corners behind your back to create a makeshift top.
9. Braided Bandana
- Fold the bandana over itself a few times to form a long, thin strip.
- Bring your hair into a low ponytail.
- Wrapping the center of the bandana around the ponytail, slowly incorporate the strands while you do a regular braid.
The Best Bandanas To Wear
Natural Life Printed Bandana
This bandana has some fringe around the edges for a unique twist.
Byron Bay Hair Scarf
This hair scarf gives you the classic bandana look without the fuss of folding.
Urban Outfitters Butterfly Crochet Headscarf
This is another fold-free bandana that will enhance your 'fits with boho flair.
Parade Classic Scarf
This scarf from Parade is big enough to serve as a head bandana, a tie-back top, or purse strap accessory.
French Connection Women's Silk Scarf
Silky scarves and bandanas will feel most comfortable around the neck.
Terrain Watercolor Daisies Bandana
This breezy bandana can be worn year-round, thanks to its neutral color palette.
Madewell Women's Bandana
Make a colorful statement alongside any basic outfit with this geometric design.
Chan Luu Sequin Flowers Bandana
The added sequins on this bandana make it stand out from other designs.
Patagonia Bandana
This graphic is perfect for any outdoorsy gals out there.
Kate Spade New York Multidot Cotton & Silk Bandana Scarf
This silk bandana's colors are filled with so much energy, you'll want to wear it every day.
Orvis Statement Bandana
This bright bandana will make you stand out on and off the hiking trail.
Urban Outfitters Lace Headscarf
Giving you the look of a bandana without the steps of folding, this lace scarf also lets your locks breathe.
Terrain Vining Ivy Bandana
Simple and dependable, this floral pick will amp up the feminine vibes.
Painterly Floral Print Bandana
Worn best in your hair, this artistic design still remains light and flowy.
Parks Project Fill In Your National Parks Bandana
Whether you choose to sport it or hang it up, you can track your travel achievements on this bandana.
