11 Easy No-Wash Hairstyles For Second-Day Hair
We might be washing our hair too much. Cleansing your mane too many times a week can leave your hair brittle, dry, and thin. If you're looking to bring your over-washed hair back to life, try out one of these hairstyles, perfect for those in-between days when dry shampoo is your best friend.
Tied With A Scarf
Scarves are some of our favorite accessories because they're so versatile. Tie your scarf around a pony, wrap it around a bun, or wear it bandana-style. You can also tie it onto your favorite purse!
Pulled Back + Tendrils
This easy hairstyle is just the right amount of laid-back. All you have to do is pull your hair into a hair tie, and then pull out some face-framing pieces. If you don't already have curtain bangs, you might want to get some after trying this look.
A Good Ole Baseball Cap
Baseball caps are perhaps the easiest no-wash hairstyle because they totally cover your roots. Yes please!
The Highest of Ponies
A high ponytail is a great opportunity to add volume to your hair. Tease it with a comb or spray it with a little bit of hairspray and rub it between your palms for a tousled look.
Go Dutch
Pulling your hair into one or two Dutch braids keeps it tame and keeps it out of your face. That's a win-win if you ask us!
Top It Off With A Headband
Headbands are back and better than ever, and there are so many colors and styles to pick from that it will always match your #OOTD.
Clip It Up
Claw clips come in so many colors and shapes that they add just as much personality to an outfit as any other accessory.
Bubble Braids
This no-wash hairstyle is equal parts chic and sleek. Tame flyaways with hairspray and a toothbrush.
When In Doubt, Scrunchie It Out
Tie up your ponytail or add some color to a top knot. From velvet to organza to silk, the options are endless with scrunchies—you can never have enough (and neither can we!).
Free and Flowy
If you're not sure which hairstyle to go with, never underestimate the power of your natural hair! Add some dry shampoo, shake out your roots, and get after it.
What's your go-to second day hairstyle? Let us know on Twitter and subscribe to our email newsletter for the latest from B+C!
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!