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OMG, We Finally Know the Full 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Album)'

Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping the Album
Lionsgate
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Nov 02, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping album is totally stacked, and it's no surprise. With an absolutely incredible cast and a Games that includes 48 tributes instead of 24, it feels very fitting that the album is both extra long and extra impressive. The Hunger Games is known for having some incredible songs — like "Safe & Sound" by Taylor Swift, "Can't Catch Me Now" by Olivia Rodrigo, and "Yellow Flicker Beat" by Lorde — and Sunrise on the Reaping promises to do the same.

Here's everything you need to know about The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping album.

The full The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Album) Tracklist

  1. The Raven I – Whitney Peak
  2. Ash and Snow – Noah Cyrus
  3. First in Line – Stephen Wilson Jr
  4. See It Coming – Bella Kay
  5. The Wheel – Lizzy McAlpine
  6. The Raven II – Whitney Peak
  7. Dove Song – Sydney Rose
  8. Here Then We're Gone – Ella Langley
  9. Wrestle with God – Madeline Edwards
  10. Ruthless (Arena Mix) – Kacey Musgraves
  11. No Destination – Billy Vincent
  12. The Raven III – Whitney Peak
  13. Favor – Gigi Perez
  14. But You Wanted More – Hudson Freeman
  15. Black Stars – The Smashing Pumpkins
  16. Half Alive – Mckenna Grace
  17. Doing The Best That I Can (Arena Mix) – Stevie Nicks
  18. The Goose and The Common – Whitney Peak
  19. Survive (Arena Mix | KÁRYYN Rework) – Depeche Mode & KÁRYYN
  20. Same Blood – Emelie Trahan
  21. May Brings Flowers – Kashus Culpepper
  22. The Old Therebefore – Scot Greenan
  23. Can't Let You Go – Carter Faith
  24. Old Money – Tyler Childers
  25. Show Me Where The Ending Starts – Madison Cunningham
  26. Deep in the Meadow – Jennifer Lawrence
  27. Draw You Out – Noah Kahan
  28. Metal Birds – Violet Grohl
  29. Alone (Live in Berlin 2022) – The Cure

When does The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Album) come out?

You can listen to all 29 tracks of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Album) when it drops on November 13, 2026. That's under two weeks away!

Are any of the songs out already?

Yes, you can listen to three songs from the new Hunger Games album:

  1. "Draw You Out" by Noah Kahan
  2. "Black Stars" by The Smashing Pumpkins
  3. "Favor" by Gigi Perez

Are you excited for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping? I cannot wait — and I already have my ticket! Check out Everything We Know About the New Hunger Games Movie for more.

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