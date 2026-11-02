It's as crazy as the cast.
OMG, We Finally Know the Full 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Album)'
Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping album is totally stacked, and it's no surprise. With an absolutely incredible cast and a Games that includes 48 tributes instead of 24, it feels very fitting that the album is both extra long and extra impressive. The Hunger Games is known for having some incredible songs — like "Safe & Sound" by Taylor Swift, "Can't Catch Me Now" by Olivia Rodrigo, and "Yellow Flicker Beat" by Lorde — and Sunrise on the Reaping promises to do the same.
Here's everything you need to know about The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping album.
The full The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Album) Tracklist
- The Raven I – Whitney Peak
- Ash and Snow – Noah Cyrus
- First in Line – Stephen Wilson Jr
- See It Coming – Bella Kay
- The Wheel – Lizzy McAlpine
- The Raven II – Whitney Peak
- Dove Song – Sydney Rose
- Here Then We're Gone – Ella Langley
- Wrestle with God – Madeline Edwards
- Ruthless (Arena Mix) – Kacey Musgraves
- No Destination – Billy Vincent
- The Raven III – Whitney Peak
- Favor – Gigi Perez
- But You Wanted More – Hudson Freeman
- Black Stars – The Smashing Pumpkins
- Half Alive – Mckenna Grace
- Doing The Best That I Can (Arena Mix) – Stevie Nicks
- The Goose and The Common – Whitney Peak
- Survive (Arena Mix | KÁRYYN Rework) – Depeche Mode & KÁRYYN
- Same Blood – Emelie Trahan
- May Brings Flowers – Kashus Culpepper
- The Old Therebefore – Scot Greenan
- Can't Let You Go – Carter Faith
- Old Money – Tyler Childers
- Show Me Where The Ending Starts – Madison Cunningham
- Deep in the Meadow – Jennifer Lawrence
- Draw You Out – Noah Kahan
- Metal Birds – Violet Grohl
- Alone (Live in Berlin 2022) – The Cure
When does The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Album) come out?
You can listen to all 29 tracks of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Album) when it drops on November 13, 2026. That's under two weeks away!
Are any of the songs out already?
Yes, you can listen to three songs from the new Hunger Games album:
- "Draw You Out" by Noah Kahan
- "Black Stars" by The Smashing Pumpkins
- "Favor" by Gigi Perez
Are you excited for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping? I cannot wait — and I already have my ticket! Check out Everything We Know About the New Hunger Games Movie for more.