If you're a 90s movies (and horror movies) lover, you might agree that nothing beats an old school slasher. I Know What You Did Last Summer, which stars Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Freddie Prinze Jr., premiered in 1997, combines everything we love about coming of age movies — friends, summer vacation, and drama — with just enough terror to send a chill down your spine. And just like the original, the new I Know What You Did Last Summer features some of the hottest names in Hollywood.

Everything you need to know about the new I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel movie, coming to theaters July 18, 2025.

Watch the 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' trailer now. This is definitely not a relaxing summer vacation. For instance, Madelyn Cline's guided meditation bubble bath distracting her from the fact her boyfriend's getting murdered by a harpoon & hook? Yikes. The rest of the I Know What You Did Last Summer trailer shows the full crew escaping the mystery man hunting them — and enlisting the help of Ray (Freddie Prinze Jr.) and Julie (Jennifer Love Hewitt).

Is there a 3rd I Know What You Did Last Summer? Columbia Pictures Yes, a brand new I Know What You Did Last Summer is coming to theaters this summer. But just because it's a new film doesn't mean it won't have plenty of nostalgia. "There's lots of '90s in there, so get excited because the '90s are back again!" Jennifer Love Hewitt, who's returning for the movie, told People. "And there's lots of twists and turns. I don't think people are going to expect anything that's coming. It's a really fun ride."

"We approached it like super fans, so I think people are going to be really happy," writer-director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson added. "All the things that you want to see in this movie, you're going to see in this movie."

Who's in the I Know What You Did Last Summer cast? The new I Know What You Did Last Summer cast features some familiar faces as well as some new ones. Here's the full cast list: Freddie Prinze Jr. as Ray Bronson

as Ray Bronson Jennifer Love Hewitt as Julie James

as Julie James Lola Tung

Nicholas Alexander Chavez

Austin Nichols

Gabbriette

Madelyn Cline

Sarah Pidgeon

Tyriq Withers

Jonah Hauer-King

Chase Sui Wonders

What is I Know What You Did Last Summer about? Brook Rushton/Sony Pictures In the new I Know What You Did Last Summer, five friends accidentally cause a deadly car accident and agree to keep the secret forever. But when someone starts terrorizing them the next year, they reach out to Julie and Ray for help. And Jennifer Love Hewitt can't get enough of this new "phenomenal" cast! "It's for them to make it their own and for me to stand by like a proud mom and say, 'It's yours now, take it and run and enjoy,'" she told People. "When you get a group of young actors together, it can be a recipe for disaster oftentimes," Chase Sui Wonders added. "But everyone in this cast just brought it to the nth degree. We all got along so well. The chemistry between us was so fun and natural and seamless." Do Revenge's Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is directing and co-writing alongside Sam Lansky.

When is I Know What You Did Last Summer coming out? The new movie will hit theaters July 18, 2025.

Where did I Know What You Did Last Summer film? Brook Rushton/Sony Pictures I Know What You Did Last Summer filmed in Australia from October 2024 to March 2025.

