On Inauguration Day, Amanda Gorman took our breath away with her performance of "The Hill We Climb," where she reminded people around the nation that there's always light, "if only we're brave enough to be it." We love getting lost in a good story and these 12 poets (including Gorman) know how to tell one in a way that explores beauty, pain, and what it truly means to be human. Next time you're scrolling IG, check out these creative poets for some instant inspiration.
Amanda Gorman
Born and raised in Los Angeles, Amanda Gorman started writing from a young age and recently graduated cum laude from Harvard. Her first collection of poetry and her debut children's book Change Sings both hit shelves in September 2021. Oh, she was also the first poet ever to perform at the Super Bowl.
Morgan Harper Nichols
Morgan Harper Nichols is an artist, poet, and the author of All Along You Were Blooming. Her work is inspired by everyday interactions, and she even invites people to (anonymously) submit stories to her website, which she then turns into art. Nichols currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona with her husband and her son, and has her own shop called Garden24.
Kavya Dixit
Kavya Dixit published Love Holds No Fear in 2020, a collection that "explores the unfathomable ocean of heartbreak, love and life." She's a self-proclaimed lover of smiles and her feed is full of empowering reminders about life, love, and loss.
Rupi Kaur
New York Times best-selling author Rupi Kaur self-published her poetry collection milk and honey at the age of 21. Rupi, who was born in Punjab, India, takes turns posting colorful imagery and black and white poems that are just as vivid. She loves performing her poetry onstage.
Elizabeth Acevedo
Elizabeth Acevedo is the New York Times best-selling author of The Poet X, a story about a girl who processes her family issues through poetry. Elizabeth currently lives in Washington, D.C. and wants to use her poetry to confront violence against women. Her new novel Clap When You Land is already being developed for television.
Sabina Laura
Sabina Laura is a poet from the United Kingdom and the author of moonflower, a collection of poetry about growth. She's also the founder of Grow Your Poetry, an Instagram account full of tips and prompts for anyone wanting to their own write poetry.
Nikita Gill
Poet and writer Nikita Gill started her newest collection, Where Hope Comes From, at the beginning of lockdown and looks at mental health, loneliness and more through the lens of verse. Her book The Girl and the Goddess was named Book of the Year by British newspaper Eastern Eye.
Shreya Maurya
Shreya Maurya, a self-proclaimed "girl that disappears," has an Instagram feed full of warm-toned reminders about growth and learning more about ourselves. Her shop, Ink Me, turns this poetry into art.
S.L. Gray
S.L. Gray published Skin, Bones, and Too Much Love in 2018 and posts poems full of light and love.
The Unsent Project
The Unsent Project, started by Rora Blue in 2015, is an anonymous collection of unsent text messages to first loves. Blue wanted to figure out what color people consider love to be, and each text is displayed on the color the submitter says they associate with their first love.
Harshita Jhawar
Harshita Jhawar calls herself a "butterfly who draws the nectar from words" and her cool-toned Instagram poetry is all about love.
Genevieve Vollmer
Genevieve Vollmer is a poet and writer based in Cape Town, South Africa who focuses her writing on faith and healing. She wrote her debut collection, Having Wings Doesn't Mean to Be Free, to honor the process of healing and help readers find their own healing.
