How to Cook Rice in an Instant Pot in Just 15 Minutes
Like all great inventions, the Instant Pot has changed our lives to such a degree that many a home cook divides her life into two phases: before the Instant Pot, and after the Instant Pot. Once you've discovered this magical kitchen appliance, it's like an entire world opens up: Easy Instant Pot recipes, Instant Pot sandwich recipes, Instant Pot Paleo recipes… The opportunities are endless.
But in addition to all these wonderful recipes, there's another time-saving hack you can accomplish with an Instant Pot: super fast rice preparation. Think about it: If you can make rice quickly, you can suddenly unlock a plethora of easy dinner options. Pour canned soup over top your rice to create a hearty and balanced meal. Add pre-made curry for a delicious Indian-inspired dish. Heck, you can even spoon Crunchy Taco Hamburger Helper over top for a creative take on taco night.
So, how do you unlock this super-easy rice cooking method? All it takes is three ingredients and fifteen minutes.
Photo via Katherine Chase/Unsplash
Step 1: Rinse your Rice
Rinsing rice is key to a healthy and delicious rice recipe. Rinse your rice under cold water until it runs clear.
Step 2: Measure Your Ingredients
The right rice-to-water ratio is absolutely vital for concocting that perfect fluffy white rice. You'll want to add 1 cup of jasmine rice and 1 cup of water to your Instant pot to achieve that golden ratio.
Step 3: Pressure Cook
Use the pressure cook setting on your instant pot to perfectly cook your rice. After you've added your rice and your water, close the lid and turn the venting knob to its closed position, so the pot is fully sealed. Pressure cook your rice for three minutes on high, then release the valve on its Natural Release setting, allowing the pressure to dissipate for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes have passed, you can fully vent the Instant Pot to release any lingering pressure. Open up the pot when it safe to do so.
Photo via Mgg Vitchakorn/Unsplash
Step 4: Salt
This step is optional, but who doesn't love a little salt on their rice? Sprinkle sauce over your rice to taste.
Step 5: Fluff
You know how most rice recipes tell you to fluff with a fork cooking? That's because fluffing is SUPER important for creating buoyant, light, and, well, FLUFFY rice.
Now your rice is ready for whatever dinner creations you have in mind. Bon appetit!
