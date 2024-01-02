These Coffee Cocktails Give Your Daily Caffeine A Boozy Boost
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
It's simple: I love coffee. I also love cocktails. That's why coffee cocktails are the best beverage around! Coffee cocktails give your morning (or evening) sip a nice n' cozy buzz with the addition of not only caffeine, but booze, too. You may think that coffee cocktails end at the espresso martini, but I'm here to deliver the delightful news that they can be so much more. From White Russians to spiked iced coffees, these 17 coffee cocktails deserve a spot on your coffee table.
Mocha Martini
This recipe yields a perfectly creamy and chocolatey sip. Of course, coffee is involved in the form of some strong espresso. Yum! (via Bailey's for Brit + Co.)
Nespresso White Russian
Nespresso coffee makes this White Russian recipe unbelievably quick and easy, which is exactly what you need when you're looking for a fix. (via Brit + Co.)
Convergent Opera Cake Cocktail
This coffee cocktail is instantly elevated with the addition of orange liqueur. It blends seamlessly with the stronger notes of coffee! (via Brit + Co.)
Affogato Martini
Why not turn a sweet treat boozy and super caffeinated?! This coffee cocktail makes for a great holiday dessert. (via Brit + Co.)
Coffee Stout
You'll combine a dark, rich stout beer with espresso to craft this super easy coffee cocktail. Earn yourself some extra points with whipped cream and sprinkles! (via Brit + Co.)
La Colombe X Grey Goose Cold Brew Martini
This deluxe cold brew martini is a lot easier than it looks. Try taking it to the next level with a pinch of salt! (via Brit + Co.)
Frozen Mudslide
When your nightcap doubles as dessert, you should take it as a big win. (via Mixop)
Canerock Jamaican Coffee
This coffee cocktail earns its vanilla-y, coconut-y charm from Canerock Spiced Rum. To make it, add 1.5 oz Canerock Spiced Rum to a mug of hot coffee, then add as much whipped cream and cinnamon dust as your heart desires (via Canerock Spiced Rum)
Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini
This espresso martini gets the PSL treatment, and it's oh-so tasty, no matter the time of year. (via Crowded Kitchen)
White Russian Mocha
If you prefer chocolate flavors with your coffee, you'll be delighted to know this delicious White Russian Mocha exists in all its sweet glory. (via Completely Delicious)
Irish Iced Coffee
This Irish iced coffee is beautifully boosted with a splash of whiskey. Every adult that tries it will fall in love! (via Hello Little Home)
Holiday Coffee
It's not the holidays without a fun drink, and this one is filled to the brim with the flavors of Irish cream and hazelnut! (via Vanilla and Bean)
Bailey's Hot Chocolate
Hot chocolate is ahh-mazing, and it can only get better with some Bailey's mixed in! This is one easy coffee cocktail. (via Where Is My Spoon?)
Tito's Austin Roast
Your regular iced coffee is elevated with a splash of chocolate and citrus notes from an iconic orange twist. (via Tito's Vodka)
Peppermint Espresso Martini
Peppermint and coffee are flavor BFFs, and you don't need to save the combo exclusively for wintertime. This coffee cocktail packs a minty punch year-round! (via Takes Two Eggs)
Irish Cream Latte
Care for cream in your coffee? Irish cream, that is! This hot latte is the perfect solution for cold evenings. (via The Endless Meal)
Whipped Coffee White Russian
Whipped coffee adds a strong coffee impression to your regular White Russian, so this is the drink for you if you're craving a unique glass. (via Half Baked Harvest)
