Is Jack Schumacher Married? Everything You Need To Know About Your New 'Ransom Canyon' Boyfriend.

If you watched just one episode of Ransom Canyon, there's a good chance you feel in love with Yancy Grey. The character, played by Jack Schumacher, sweeps Ellie off her feet, and honestly, he swept me off my feet too. So if you're wondering "Is Jack Schumacher married?" then you've come to the right place because I did all the research for you — and found out that he's actually dating another Ransom Canyon cast member!

Here's everything you need to know about Jack Schumacher's dating history — and his relationship with Ransom Canyon's Jennifer Ens.

Who's Jack Schumacher's girlfriend? It appears Jack Schumacher is dating Jennifer Ens, who plays Ashley on Ransom Canyon. He posted polaroids from the cast Halloween party (to which Jennifer commented some flaming heart emojis), and on another photoshoot Instagram post, Jennifer commented, "The most beautiful human in the whole world." Jack's also been all up in Jennifer's comments, adding fire emojis to her photoshoot, and kiss emojis to a Ransom Canyon family post!

How old are Jack Schumacher and Jennifer Ens? Jack Schumacher was born in June, but it's unclear what year he was born. It's safe to assume Jack Schumacher is in his late 20s or early 30s! Jennifer Ens was born August 28, 1999, making her 25 years old.

Is Jack Schumacher married? Jack Schumacher was married to Mackinlee Waddell in 2022, but Mackinlee confirmed in a 2024 interview that the couple got divorced. "I was not a child bride, I was just a dumb b—ch," she joked in the interview, revealing she got married at 26 and divorced in the same year, saying they "lasted about six months." "He just shot me a text while I was at coffee," she claims. "Four sentences and he was gone...'Hey Mack, I wish you the best. I don't wish to continue this marriage, I'm going off the grid."

