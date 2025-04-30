We can't get enough of this Netflix show.
The Only 'Ransom Canyon' Episode Guide You Need
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
If you somehow haven't binge watched all of Ransom Canyon on Netflix, then it's not too late. I, like so many TV fans, fell in love with the Canyon, as well as its couples (even if the couples are bringing some major drama). Look no further for the ultimate Ransom Canyon episode guide because as your resident fangirl, I'm giving you everything you need to know.
Here's your full guide to all the Ransom Canyon episodes.
Is Ransom Canyon on Netflix yet?
Netflix
Yes, all episodes of Ransom Canyon dropped on Netflix April 17, 2025. You can watch them now!
How many episodes are in Ransom Canyon?
Anna Kooris/Netflix
There are 10 episodes in Ransom Canyon season 1:
- Season 1, Episode 1 "Don't Let Me Fall" premiered on April 17, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 2 "Sure as the Day Is Long" premiered on April 17, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 3 "Trouble Can Be Fun Sometimes" premiered on April 17, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 4 "That Boy Is My Whole Heart" premiered on April 17, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 5 "I Love a Good Secret" premiered on April 17, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 6 "We Need to Talk About Reid" premiered on April 17, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 7 "By the Grace of God" premiered on April 17, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 8 "The Bad Seed" premiered on April 17, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 9 "About Forever" premiered on April 17, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 10 "Maybe It's Time Yancy Grey Dies Too" premiered on April 17, 2025
How did Ransom Canyon end?
Anna Kooris/Netflix
TheRansom Canyon finale, "Maybe It's Time Yancy Grey Dies Too," saw the town come together for Cap's memorial — and witness a lot of drama.
Lucas' brother Kit has been arrested for the death of Staten's son Randall, while Lauren is nursing a shoulder injury and coming to terms with the fact she might not be able to leave Ransom Canyon after all. But thankfully these two do end the season on a happy note after Lucas tells her (in front of the whole town), "You got a bum arm and a broken heart, and I can only fix one of those." Romance!
But things don't go so smoothly for the adults. First we learn Lauren's mom Margaret is actually responsible for Randall's death, and Lauren's dad (the sheriff) has to figure out what to do. Quinn and Staten's relationship takes a blow when Quinn tells him she wants to take a 6-month gig at the New York Philharmonic and Staten doesn't react well. And when they show up to the dance at Gracie's Dance Hall, he finally comes to blows with Davis, leaving Quinn very disappointed and hurt.
Ellie's evening looks a lot more romantic considering Yancy is waiting to tie the knot. But when a woman arrives claiming to be Yancy's wife, their plans get derailed as well. Ransom Canyon season 2 better hurry up! Speaking of...
Is there a Ransom Canyon season 2?
Anna Kooris/Netflix
We haven't gotten an official Ransom Canyon season 2 announcement yet, but things are looking good!
“My favorite feeling is when a show ends, and you don’t want it to end, and you just want more,” creator April Blair tells Netflix. “It makes you feel warm and familiar, and you don’t want to let go. That is how I hope people feel. It’s how I feel about the show watching it.”
She also told Deadline that the team is "in the room on season two," so there's a good chance we'll get a renewal!
What town was Ransom Canyon filmed in?
Netflix
Ransom Canyon might be a Texas town in the show, but the series was filmed in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, New Mexico, as well Las Vegas, New Mexico, which is on the Texas border.
Check out these 6 Romantic Western Shows To Fill The Ransom Canyon Void!