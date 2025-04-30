The Only 'Ransom Canyon' Episode Guide You Need

If you somehow haven't binge watched all of Ransom Canyon on Netflix, then it's not too late. I, like so many TV fans, fell in love with the Canyon, as well as its couples (even if the couples are bringing some major drama). Look no further for the ultimate Ransom Canyon episode guide because as your resident fangirl, I'm giving you everything you need to know.

How did Ransom Canyon end?

Anna Kooris/Netflix

TheRansom Canyon finale, "Maybe It's Time Yancy Grey Dies Too," saw the town come together for Cap's memorial — and witness a lot of drama.

Lucas' brother Kit has been arrested for the death of Staten's son Randall, while Lauren is nursing a shoulder injury and coming to terms with the fact she might not be able to leave Ransom Canyon after all. But thankfully these two do end the season on a happy note after Lucas tells her (in front of the whole town), "You got a bum arm and a broken heart, and I can only fix one of those." Romance!

But things don't go so smoothly for the adults. First we learn Lauren's mom Margaret is actually responsible for Randall's death, and Lauren's dad (the sheriff) has to figure out what to do. Quinn and Staten's relationship takes a blow when Quinn tells him she wants to take a 6-month gig at the New York Philharmonic and Staten doesn't react well. And when they show up to the dance at Gracie's Dance Hall, he finally comes to blows with Davis, leaving Quinn very disappointed and hurt.

Ellie's evening looks a lot more romantic considering Yancy is waiting to tie the knot. But when a woman arrives claiming to be Yancy's wife, their plans get derailed as well. Ransom Canyon season 2 better hurry up! Speaking of...